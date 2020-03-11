New Selma Police Chief sworn in

SELMA – Selma’s new police chief was sworn in during the March 2 Selma City Council meeting after having a contract unanimously approved at special Feb. 24 meeting.

City Manager Teresa Gallavan thanked Interim Chief Myron Dyck for serving the City in interim before introducing Jim Gomez.

At a March 5 reception, Gomez thanked the community for the opportunity and said he’d planned on being as transparent as possible in his new position.

“As the chief here, I’m going to continue with that, the excellent public service and do my best to improve what you currently have. I’m going to be open and transparent with everybody in the community. If you need anything from me, call me at any time.”

Gallavan also thanked community members who took part in the City’s online questionnaire and community panels in the hiring process.

“Chief Gomez went through quite a process to get here today and an intensive background check as well. It’s squeaky clean by the way,” she quipped. “It’s a long process since the Chief of Police has one of the most difficult positions in our community. The public trust is so important in this position so we did not short-change any of the steps. I think it was all worth it because we have a fabulous leader in Chief Joe Gomez.”