New Police Chief sworn in

SELMA – Selma’s new police chief was sworn in during the March 2 Selma City Council. City Manager Teresa Gallavan thanked Interim Chief Myron Dyck for serving the city in the meantime before introducing Jim Gomez.

To give the community more opportunity to speak with Chief Gomez, a reception will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Selma City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.

Chief Gomez was selected for his almost 33 years of experience with the Fresno Police Department, including nearly 12 years as a lieutenant. In particular, his experience as commander overseeing the Violent Crime Impact Team and Special Units Bureau gang eradication teams, including teams that were a part of MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium), and his experience as the public information officer for the Chief of Police, will make Chief Gomez a valuable leader for the Selma Police Department, Gallavan said.