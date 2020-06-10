New nurse practitioner joins Adventist

SELMA – Certified nurse practitioner Priscilla Carey has joined the staff at Adventist Health Medical Office – Selma, the health care facility announced in a press release.
Carey specializes in adult and gerontology health with a focus on complex, chronic and end-of-life care, and treats conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease.
Carey was inspired to specialize in gerontology because of her experience with her own aging grandparents.
“I want to be a good example of how increasing quality of life with good healthcare management can extend time with loved ones,” she said. “As a nurse practitioner, I continue to feel the same way and hope I can reach those individuals by providing the best care possible in all stages of life.“
Carey said she believes in mutual respect, trust and great communication as the “key ingredients between a healthcare provider and patient, in order to provide quality care and management long-term.”
Board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioner National Certification Board, Carey earned a Master of Science in Nursing, with a specialization in adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner, from South University in Savannah, Georgia. Additionally, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tamaulipas in Mexico, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Carey also is fluent in both English and Spanish.
With a mother who is an “amazing cook” as a life-long example, Carey loves to cook and calls it an outlet for creating, experimenting and stress relief. She also enjoys visiting galleries and museums with her husband, who is an artist, spending time with family, exercising, watching movies and reading.
Carey is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office – Selma, 856-6090 or online at SelmaCare.com.
