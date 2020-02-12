New grant brings free forestry job training

REEDLEY – A $1,675,200 from CAL Fire will enable more students to receive training through Reedley College’s forestry training program.
Reedley College is part of the Central Valley Forestry Corps and has partnered with the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Local Conservation Corps in accepting the grant.
The grant will increase the pace of dead tree removal in Fresno County forests, provide advanced forest health tree removal certification training to 100 students and expand an advanced forestry training program at Reedley College to address changing needs in local forests.
This free training program will be in Reedley and Fresno. Entry level salaries range from $16.79 - $18.07 per hour.
The training includes forestry tech and work readiness training, fuels management and on-the-job training at Camp Sequoia Lake.
Participants may earn six different certificates including wildland fire training, wildland power saws, and emergency management systems. In addition, all trainees will receive first aid/CPR certification as well as OSHA trainings, including hazardous waste operations and emergency response standards.
For decades, students in the Reedley College Forestry Program have experienced hands-on-training by managing the 800-acre forest at Camp Sequoia Lake. For the past 25 years, Reedley College has found employment for 100 percent of the students who wanted a job in Natural Resources.
This grant will provide additional training equipment for the college, including a Ford F-550 service tow rig cab and chassis, SE Inc. service truck body, equipment transport trailer, crew hauler, mulcher and grapple rake.
Interested participants must register at www.SierraTree.org or call 1 (844) 490-7130.