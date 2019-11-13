KINGSBURG – Firefighter paramedic Jeromy Rivinius was officially sworn in at the Nov. 6 Kingsburg City Council meeting. Fire Chief Daniel Perkins introduced him and then Rivinius was sworn in by City Clerk Abigail Palsgaard.
Rivinius has served as a paramedic with American Ambulance in the Valley for six months and finished his Firefighter 1 Academy training about four years ago “scoring very high in the testing process,” Chief Perkins said. “We thought he was a very, very qualified candidate for us here. He’s been working steadily over the past month until he could pinned tonight. He’s been very successful in all of his endeavors.”
His mother pinned on his badge during the swearing-in ceremony that night.
Also recognized was Fresno County Rural Transit Agency General Manager Moses Stites. He’s been instrumental in bringing the Dala Trolley to town and has long partnered with Kingsburg to make improvements to the rural transit service and facilities that service the town.
The FCRTA brought in the solar-based electric vehicle charging station for City and public vehicles and has been instrumental in bringing in mobile emergency generators, security enhancements at Public Work’s yard, updated and aesthetically pleasing bus shelters and in the future, safety fencing and cameras at the Historic Train Depot.
“If it wasn’t for Moses, we wouldn’t have this [the Dala Trolley] here. He’s the one that was instrumental in getting this for us,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. The FCRTA will also maintain the trolley so the City will not have that additional expense of its upkeep.
“Without that partnership and with the buses you see in town, for everything you do for our community, we couldn’t do it without you. I hope we can continue this partnership for many years to come,” Roman said.
Stites commended the businesses’ appearance in Downtown as the City is getting ready for the holiday season.
“Everything’s kept up and just pops. You’ve really got a beautiful city here and I’m glad to be a partner with the City of Kingsburg.”
