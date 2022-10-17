The Kings County Area Public Transit Agency and Damera Bus Corp. introduced the Karsan e-JEST last week, the first electric, low floor, 20-foot transit bus in America that will be added to the transit agency's fleet by the end of 2022.
Damera COO Roger D'Hollander said Damera was proud to partner with the transit agency, describing the organization as "a leader amongst small and rural transit operators in California ... establishing itself as a forward-looking transit."
Kings County Area Public Transit is transitioning towards having a zero-emission transit system by 2035. The e-JEST will be put into service in Kings County this coming January and will have an approximate range of 130 miles on a single charge.