Editor’s note: Readers have been sharing photos and anecdotes from their summer vacations. If you’d like to share a scene from your 2019 summer travels, answer the questions in the Q & A and email your reply and photos to: editor@selmaenteprise.com.

KINGSBURG – Washington Elementary Principal and City councilwoman Laura North took a summer trip with her sister to celebrate nephew Ezekiel Belcher’s eighth grade graduation. She shared some photos and answered our questions for our “Where I Went on Summer Vacation” Q&A:

Q: Where did you go and who traveled with you?

A: Barcelona, Spain, Paris, France and Rome, Italy. I traveled with my sister Kristine Shipman and my nephew Ezekiel Belcher.

Q: How long was your trip?

A: 10 days

Q: What inspired your trip?

A: My nephew asked to go on this trip for his eighth grade graduation celebration. He loves history!

Q: What was one of the highlights of your adventure for you?

A: Two highlights: We went to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals to watch France versus USA in Paris. Second was the Vatican. Sitting inside of the Sistine Chapel was like I was living in a dream.

Q: What did the kids on the trip learn or see or do that was their favorite part, and why?

A: My nephew loved the Louvre Museum. He loved the art, especially the Mona Lisa and Napoleon’s apartment exhibits.

Q: What advice would you share with others if they traveled there so they could have a great experience?

A: Make sure to get a hotel that has a great air conditioner. We were in the worst heatwave in the recorded history of Paris.

Q: Where to next?

A: Back to Italy. They were such amazing hosts to tourists.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

