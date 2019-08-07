Editor’s note: Readers have been sharing photos and anecdotes from their summer vacations. If you’d like to share a scene from your 2019 summer travels, answer the questions in the Q & A and email your reply and photos to: editor@selmaenteprise.com.
KINGSBURG – Washington Elementary Principal and City councilwoman Laura North took a summer trip with her sister to celebrate nephew Ezekiel Belcher’s eighth grade graduation. She shared some photos and answered our questions for our “Where I Went on Summer Vacation” Q&A:
Q: Where did you go and who traveled with you?
A: Barcelona, Spain, Paris, France and Rome, Italy. I traveled with my sister Kristine Shipman and my nephew Ezekiel Belcher.
Q: How long was your trip?
A: 10 days
Q: What inspired your trip?
A: My nephew asked to go on this trip for his eighth grade graduation celebration. He loves history!
Q: What was one of the highlights of your adventure for you?
A: Two highlights: We went to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals to watch France versus USA in Paris. Second was the Vatican. Sitting inside of the Sistine Chapel was like I was living in a dream.
Q: What did the kids on the trip learn or see or do that was their favorite part, and why?
A: My nephew loved the Louvre Museum. He loved the art, especially the Mona Lisa and Napoleon’s apartment exhibits.
Q: What advice would you share with others if they traveled there so they could have a great experience?
A: Make sure to get a hotel that has a great air conditioner. We were in the worst heatwave in the recorded history of Paris.
Q: Where to next?
A: Back to Italy. They were such amazing hosts to tourists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.