SELMA – Selma neighborhoods are invited to take part in the 36th Annual National Night Out to helppreventcrime from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Selma Police Department.
Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside light and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Many neighborhoods throughout Selma will be in take part to show their support and involvement in working with police to help fight crime in their community.
National Night Out is designed to:
Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts;
Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships;
Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said the night gives the entire country a chance to “stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On the NNO, we invite neighborhoods nationwide to join us in ‘Giving Crime & Drugs a Going Away Party.’”
The Selma Police Department is committed to working with neighborhoods to prevent crime. If interested in starting your own Neighborhood Watch, contact Officer Matthew Hughes at the Selma Police Department at 896-2525.
