KINGSBURG – A former Kingsburg resident is facing charges for the murder of his six-week-old daughter, according to a press release issued by the Kingsburg Police Department today, Oct. 31.

The case began on June 29, 2008 after a 911 call was received for a residence on the 1100 block of Lewis Street.

The six-week-old victim was pronounced dead the next day at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.  The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, a homicide. 

Kingsburg police conducted an initial investigation, but it did not result in a filing by the Fresno County District Attorney. 

The case was re-evaluated in 2016 by the Kingsburg Police. Kingsburg detectives began actively working the case in October 2018, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued on Oct. 29, 2019, by a Fresno County Superior Court judge. 

The warrant was served on Cerna the next day by Long Beach police and he was turned over to Kingsburg detectives.

The suspect, Jose David Cerna, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges and is currently awaiting court proceedings.

