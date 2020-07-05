Mural organizers seek support

Central Valley Allies for Change is organizing an effort to have murals addressing systemic racism and police brutality installed in Fowler, Selma and Kingsburg.
The group has organized peaceful rallies locally and is looking to use art as a medium to address tough social issues and bring about change.
“Several members of our group want to pursue art projects, with the very important element of creating a dialogue about systemic racism and possibly developing solutions through policy and/or investment in neglected neighborhoods in our small towns,” organizer Selena Raquel said. “In order to do this work, we need the community’s financial support to paint murals that both reflect and challenge today’s current issues in a positive way.”
Raquel said while the group is proud of what they’ve done so far, especially in the midst of a global pandemic, they want to continue to address systemic racism in the Central Valley.
“We want the community to know that we want these murals to represent the vibrancy and diversity of each town,” another organizer, Briana Valdez, said. “We value the input of local business owners, city employees and neighbors as we develop these projects. We are very excited for another opportunity to bring awareness to social inequities and to advocate for racial justice and equality for all.”
Building and business owners who would want a mural on their property are asked to contact the group.
Local muralists who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color and non-BIPOC who would like to work with the group to design and implement mural art concepts are also sought.
To donate, contact Central Valley Allies for Change at their Instagram or Facebook pages, send an email to cvalliesforchange@gmail.com or go directly to www.paypal.com/pools/c/8pVns4up3x. Donations are not tax-deductible at this time, as they are a grassroots organization.
Reach Laura Maldonado at lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com or at 583-2427.
