Mother’s Day – A celebration of love

We asked readers to share a photo of their mother and what they love about the woman that raised them to be the person they are today. Here’s what our readers sent in:
- Vanessa Rice: Here’s a picture of my mom and daughter Naomi from Christmas 2018. My mom, Eunice Winters, is a source of great encouragement She loves my family unconditionally. She sees the bright sides of things. And she trusts God in all things and prays for all of us kids. I love my mom and am so thankful for her positive influence in my life! She lives in Burlington, Iowa.
- “The second picture is of Arthur Mae Rice, again with my daughter Naomi. Arthur Mae is my mother-in-law, but always treats me as if I am her own. She has loved me since her son has loved me. She is kind and generous and thoughtful and always concerned for her children. I am thankful she is my mom! She lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.”
- Amber Hjelm wrote: “I love my Mom, Janet Dawson, of Kingsburg, because she is the best person I have ever known. She is loving, gracious, fun and I can be myself with her. She is an incredible Grammy to her four grandchildren, and does everything she can to make life enjoyable for all of us. She was a wonderful wife to my father for 55 years until his passing last summer. They stayed together for better or worse. I love my Mother with all my heart. This is my favorite photo of her because she looks so happy, and the baby on the back was (and still is) so happy to be hers. Even now, she drives me around when I need her. She still loves riding her bicycle. Happy Mother's Day, Momma! You are THE BEST!”
- Luz Villalon wrote of her mother, Victoria Cortez, who lives in Selma, that she “has always been my strength, my rock and the reason I know the value of a dollar.”
- Jeanette Hoegh of Selma wrote about her mother, Shirley Mandrell, who passed in June 2015: “I love my mom because she was always there for us. She raised three children on her own. She always showed us love and understanding. There are so many reasons I love her, but the main one is because of her love and support, I am the person I am today.”
- Nonny Mercado sent in this message about her mother, Debbie Gonzales, of Hanford: “I love my Mama because she is a strong woman. She’s not only my mother, but my forever friend. I love you, Mama.”
- Denise Dedini also shared a picture of a Mother’s Day craft where she helped her grandson, Silas Dedini, make a paper bouquet for his mama, Erin Dedini. Silas is three years old and said he likes it "when she makes him mac and cheese."
- Enterprise Recorder sports reporter Jeremiah Martinez shared a picture with his mother, Cynthia Mendoza, and brother, Elijah Martinez: “I’m very blessed to have such a great woman as my mom. She’s always been my biggest supporter and I just want to make her proud in everything I do. She inspires me every day to become a better person. She’s my Wonder Woman. Happy Mother’s Day to Cynthia Mendoza, the best mother in the world.”
- And last, but not least, is a fun picture of my own mother, Rosie Maldonado, with my youngest daughter, Gabriella. As you can see, mom loves to dress up and is the epitome of pizazz! Mom has always exemplified what it means to have a high work ethic, respect for God and His creation, and has lived life with zest. Her best advice to me was to “find something that makes you happy.” She taught me to sew, paint, garden, pinch a penny and love your family. Love you, Mom!
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
