Mosquitos with West Nile virus found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY – The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District has notified the Fresno County Department of Public Health that adult mosquitos in the City of Fresno have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
“This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” Dr. Rais Vohra said. Vohra is the interim health officer with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
The mosquitos were collected from an area around portions of the 93704 zip code area of Fresno.
Mosquito bites can lead to a number of mosquito-borne diseases and illnesses, including Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.
The FCDPH recommends that individuals contact their local mosquito control district regarding standing water or mosquito problems, as well as to report any neglected swimming pools. Neglected pools are a major source of mosquito production in urban and suburban areas.
Selma and Kingsburg are in the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District. Their offices are now at 13151 E. Industrial Dr., Parlier. Their phone number is 1-800-821-1577 and website is https://www.mosquitobuzz.net/. Report mosquito-related problems to them such as green pools and dead birds or request a spray notification online at https://www.mosquitobuzz.net/report-a-mosquito-problem.
Residents are advised to avoid mosquito bites and diseases such as West Nile by doing the following:
- DEET: Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
- Dawn and dusk: Mosquitos usually bite in the early morning and evening, so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitos. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
- Drain: Mosquitos lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.
For guidance on conducting your own backyard inspection, log on to https://www.mosquitobuzz.net/do-your-own-backyard-inspection for a checklist and instructions.
All residents are encouraged to report dead birds on the California West Nile website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by calling toll-free 1-877-968-2473.
