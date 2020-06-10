Mosquitos with West Nile virus found in Fresno County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO COUNTY – The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District has notified the Fresno County Department of Public Health that adult mosquitos in the City of Fresno have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

“This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” Dr. Rais Vohra said. Vohra is the interim health officer with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The mosquitos were collected from an area around portions of the 93704 zip code area of Fresno.

Mosquito bites can lead to a number of mosquito-borne diseases and illnesses, including Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.

The FCDPH recommends that individuals contact their local mosquito control district regarding standing water or mosquito problems, as well as to report any neglected swimming pools. Neglected pools are a major source of mosquito production in urban and suburban areas.