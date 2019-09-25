KINGSBURG – Sandy Debuskey is again offering beginning Swedish decorative painting classes at For the Birds. In this session, participants will paint wooden, red Dala horse ornaments.
The class is 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28,at For the Birds Garden Gifts at 1332 Draper St., Kingsburg. The cost is $30. No painting experience is necessary and materials will be provided. Admission includes instruction, materials and refreshments.
Debuskey is a local tole and folk artist. At a previous class, participants painted a Swedish motif on water tower resembling Kingsburg’s Coffee Pot. This time it will be a 4.5 by 5 inch wooden Dala Horse attendees will decorate with the Swedish motif.
The classes are limited to 10 people so register by Thursday, Sept. 26 to reserve your spot. To register, leave a message by emailing forthebirdsgarden@gmail.com or calling 897-8070.
