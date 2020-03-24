More closures in wake of COVID-19

SELMA – A number of agencies at the local, state and federal level are announcing closures and indefinite postpones in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s a list of the closures we are aware of.
Selma Clean Up
Leslie Nelson reports that the Selma Beautification Committee and the Clean Up Selma Campaign will be on a long-term time out “to make sure we all stay safe and healthy. Will get together again at a future time! Keep yourselves healthy!”
California State Parks to reduce crowds: California State Parks announced March 23 that will take additional safety measures to reduce crowds to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many state parks and beaches received record visitation over the weekend which made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social distancing practices.
As a result, the department is working closely with local county and public health officials to modify park operations by closing vehicular traffic at some park units to reduce the density of visitors.
A list of closures can be found online at www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve. State Park Peace Officers, in cooperation with allied law enforcement entities, will continue patrolling all state park units and enforcing all regulations.
Public health officials are advising the public to walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods and walk to parks. Most importantly, the public is being asked not to congregate in the outdoors.
Everyone has the responsibility to “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks” by maintaining a social distance of six feet or more when recreating in the outdoors, and staying home if they are sick. If visitors cannot maintain social distancing, they need to leave the park.
In support of the state’s efforts to slow down the spread of the pandemic disease, State Parks has launched a campaign “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks.” The department and partners will be reminding the public about their role in flattening the COVID-19 curve as they exercise and de-stress in outdoor open spaces.
State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and social distancing at all state park units and if the safety measures implemented today are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close parks including trails, bathrooms and other amenities.
California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from the coronavirus. The department is monitoring the situation closely and is following guidance provided by the Governor’s Office via the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services
Fresno County Offices
Assessor-Recorder Paul Dictos said their offices are making temporary changes to the ways they interact with the public.
“We are encouraging our employees to work with taxpayers via phone and digital channels when possible.”
Starting March 18 they will not provide services for walk-in customers until further notice. Their office will however deal with business matters as follows:
• Real Estate: There will be no real estate recording accepted for walk-in customers. Electronic recording through title companies remains unchanged. We will continue process documents sent through the mail as usual. We will also have a drop box located outside of the Hall of Records at 2281 Tulare St., Fresno, to drop off real estate recordings.
• Birth, Death, and Marriage Records Requests: Requests for vital records (birth, death and marriage records) submitted online through the Vitalchek service, as well as requests through the mail will continue to be processed as usual. Completed requests will be returned through the U.S. Mail. Visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/recorder/how-to-get-copies for requesting records.
• Official Record Purchases: Official records (purchase of copies) submitted through the mail will be processed as usual. Completed requests will be returned through the U.S. Mail. Visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/recorder/recorder-feeschedule for the Recorder’s fee schedule.
• Phone calls and emails: Phone calls, voicemails and emails will be answered based on availability of staff. Call 600-3476 for questions regarding vital records (birth, death, and marriage) and 600-3471 for questions regarding recorded documents. If you have trouble getting through, be patient and try again. You may also send your questions via email to RecorderWebmail@fresnocountyca.gov. For copy request forms, updates and additional information, please call the numbers above or visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/recorder.
Assessor’s Office
The following information may be found by visiting: https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/assessor: Assessed Value Lookup; Assessment Roll; Mapping; Real Property Assessment; Property Transfer; Business Personal Property; and Property Exemptions.
General Phone Calls and Emails: Phone calls, voicemails and emails will be answered based on availability of staff. Please call 600-3534. If you have trouble getting through, be patient and try again. You may also send your questions via email to AssessorWebmail@fresnocountyca.gov.
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Senior Vice President of Health Plan and Hospital Operations Michelle Gaskill-Hames issued the following: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kaiser Permanente is restricting visitor policies based on the most current guidelines from Federal, state and local public health officials and the Governor of California. As of March 18, no visitors are allowed inside our hospitals in Northern California except under the following circumstances:
• During end-of-life care, visitors are limited to one visitor at a time, unless by special arrangement.
• For labor and delivery, postpartum and pediatric units, including the pediatric and neonatal ICUs, only one visitor over the age of 14 who does not have any evidence of cough, cold, or illness, will be allowed. All other family members and visitors will be asked not to participate in visitation in the hospital until further notice.
• Drivers for patients arriving for surgeries or procedures will be allowed to enter with the patient and provide contact information, but will be asked to leave until the patient is ready to be discharged.
• An adult caretaker (18 years or older) of someone with cognitive or physical disabilities who requires assistance, or to provide language assistance if interpretive services cannot suffice, will be allowed.
In our medical office settings, only one essential caregiver may accompany a patient. (i.e., support person for a minor under 18 or for persons with cognitive or physical disabilities who require assistance, or language assistance, if interpretive services cannot suffice).
We ask that anyone with a cough, fever, or any other illness, who is not at the facility to receive medical care, refrain from entering our hospitals or medical offices. All individuals should follow respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette precautions.
Greeters at the entrances to our facilities will screen for respiratory symptoms and provide directions to the appropriate care setting.
Kaiser Permanente is taking these steps, and others that support social distancing and safety, to ensure we can continue to provide the high-quality care our members need while protecting our staff employees, physicians, members, patients and the public.
While our medical centers are open and operating and are safe places to be, we are helping to support social distancing, crowd avoidance and other techniques that help to prevent and slow the dissemination of COVID-19.
We are reaching out to offer our members video or telephone visits, which enable physicians to provide guidance for health concerns and make recommendations for next steps, including an in-person visit if needed or recommended. We are also encouraging the use of our mail-order pharmacy service to help our members avoid unnecessary outings.
Fresno Pacific University: Fresno Pacific University will reschedule its spring 2020 commencement and related activities. All campuses, however, remain open. Commencement was set for May 9 in Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno. The event routinely draws 7,000 people. Associated events on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, include the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium.
“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success,” FPU President Joseph Jones said.
University officials are working to make it possible that those scheduled to graduate in May 2020 may still have their degree posted later in May (as per typical timeline) so long as candidates have fulfilled all degree requirements and applied for graduation.
All instruction has moved online. Residence halls on the main campus are open to those students who choose to remain, though the fitness center is closed, and Shehadey Dining Hall is open only to the FPU community and first responders. Updates are posted as information becomes available at fresno.edu/coronavirus.
Social distancing and plans for some employees to work from home are being put into effect. “The health and well-being of our entire community is at the forefront of our thinking,” Jones said.
California State University, Fresno: Virtual instruction began on March 20, and will remain in effect throughout the spring semester, ending on May 22. In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Fresno State is complying with the City of Fresno’s “shelter-in-place” order. Most campus offices that are not essential to direct student support transitioned to working remotely on March 20.
• Commencement: Unfortunately, we will not be conducting commencement ceremonies in May as originally scheduled. This decision, informed by guidance from public health officials, was not made lightly. We will continue to explore how and when to celebrate Commencement 2020, depending on the quickly changing situation.
• Vintage Days: Unfortunately, this popular, annual student-run event has been cancelled based on guidance from public health officials.
Read the full statement from President Joseph Castro online at: https://bit.ly/33E0cvp
Safe Food Alliance, Kingsburg
Safe Food Alliance has taken additional measures to continue to conduct our essential services safely during the shelter in place orders.
Protective Gear: We are striving to provide our lab, inspection and auditing team members with additional protective gear to wear such as latex gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and goggles.
Hotlines and Law Groups – Each county currently has different guidance pertaining to what qualifies as essential work. Please reach out to your county or city attorney for official guidance.
Fresno City Attorney’s Office (559) 621-8400
Sacramento Hotline (916) 498-1000
Two Online Courses Are Now Available – In light of the cancellation of Safe Food California, we will be hosting the HACCP Refresher and Internal Auditor courses so teams can continue to get the training they need.
Update from the CDFA – The CDFA has made an official announcement regarding food manufacturing exemptions. Keep in mind they still respect county by county orders.
Updates to the COVID - 19 Landing Page – The landing page has been updated to include new messages from the CDFA and FDA and links to the FDA Coronavirus hub. Resources to help your food safety team are being developed and will go live tomorrow.
Our team continues to work diligently and safely in support of food manufacturers. We hope you all continue to stay safe in these difficult times. Please reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns.
