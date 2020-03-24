More closures in wake of COVID-19

“This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success,” FPU President Joseph Jones said.

University officials are working to make it possible that those scheduled to graduate in May 2020 may still have their degree posted later in May (as per typical timeline) so long as candidates have fulfilled all degree requirements and applied for graduation.

All instruction has moved online. Residence halls on the main campus are open to those students who choose to remain, though the fitness center is closed, and Shehadey Dining Hall is open only to the FPU community and first responders. Updates are posted as information becomes available at fresno.edu/coronavirus.

Social distancing and plans for some employees to work from home are being put into effect. “The health and well-being of our entire community is at the forefront of our thinking,” Jones said.