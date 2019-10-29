{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – With the theme for the 2019 Rotary Band Festival as “Shine on Harvest Moon - A Salute to Agriculture,” the following community floats earned either first, second or third place based on their use of the theme in their entries. Here are the results announced by Selma Rotary.

School winners:

1st place: Indianola

2nd place: Eric White

3rd place: Roosevelt

Parade winners:

1st place: Centro De Folklor

2nd place: Bank of the Sierra

3rd place: Selma Art Center

Marching Band Field Show 1st place winners:

Division 2A: Exeter Union High School

Division 3A: Orosi High School

Division 4A: Liberty High

Division 5A: Tulare Union High

Division 6A: Frontier High

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments