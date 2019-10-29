SELMA – With the theme for the 2019 Rotary Band Festival as “Shine on Harvest Moon - A Salute to Agriculture,” the following community floats earned either first, second or third place based on their use of the theme in their entries. Here are the results announced by Selma Rotary.
School winners:
1st place: Indianola
2nd place: Eric White
3rd place: Roosevelt
Parade winners:
1st place: Centro De Folklor
2nd place: Bank of the Sierra
3rd place: Selma Art Center
Marching Band Field Show 1st place winners:
Division 2A: Exeter Union High School
Division 3A: Orosi High School
Division 4A: Liberty High
Division 5A: Tulare Union High
Division 6A: Frontier High
