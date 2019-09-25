{{featured_button_text}}
Mid Valley: Free disposal

Mid Valley Disposal is hosting a free disposal day on Nov. 2.

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg residents can bring the following items for disposal to the Mid Valley Disposal Yard from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. For more details, call Mid Valley at 897-5217, or log on to www.midvalleydisposal.com.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Tree limbs, leaves, and lawn clippings
  • Clean wood
  • Clean auto parts and scrap metal
  • Mattresses and furniture
  • Appliances

Items that are not accepted include:

  • Oil
  • Cement or concrete
  • Chemicals or solvents
  • Herbicides or pesticides
  • Batteries of any type
  • Fluorescent bulbs and tubes
  • Paint

Accepted with extra charge

  • Car tires $7 each
  • Tractor tires $15 each
  • Truck tires $15 each
  • Electronic devices such as towers, printers, speakers, keyboards, cell phones are $5 each

Household hazardous waste is banned from landfills. Call Fresno County at: 600-4259 for more information on how to dispose of those hazardous items.

