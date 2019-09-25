KINGSBURG – Kingsburg residents can bring the following items for disposal to the Mid Valley Disposal Yard from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. For more details, call Mid Valley at 897-5217, or log on to www.midvalleydisposal.com.
Items that will be accepted include:
- Tree limbs, leaves, and lawn clippings
- Clean wood
- Clean auto parts and scrap metal
- Mattresses and furniture
- Appliances
Items that are not accepted include:
- Oil
- Cement or concrete
- Chemicals or solvents
- Herbicides or pesticides
- Batteries of any type
- Fluorescent bulbs and tubes
- Paint
Accepted with extra charge
- Car tires $7 each
- Tractor tires $15 each
- Truck tires $15 each
- Electronic devices such as towers, printers, speakers, keyboards, cell phones are $5 each
Household hazardous waste is banned from landfills. Call Fresno County at: 600-4259 for more information on how to dispose of those hazardous items.
