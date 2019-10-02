SELMA – During its Sept. 29 service, the First United Methodist Church of Selma was recognized by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce for providing leadership, guidance and decades of community contributions.
This year, the Methodist Church is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Chamber Executive Director Bob Allen came to the Sunday service to congratulate Pastor Cesar Garcia as the congregation commemorated its anniversary of the church’s building in Downtown Selma.
The Chamber presented a certificate recognizing the Methodist Church’s contributions to the community during the joint service, which included members of Sanger Methodist church.
In an earlier interview, Garcia said among his goals for the congregation is to honor the church’s past traditions while reaching out to the community to bring God’s message to the people.
“Our goal is to go around the community and bring the church to wherever the people are. That’s the reality. God is in everywhere so we have to make the reality that the church is everywhere.”
