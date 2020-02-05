Metal fabricators in Ag Expo Top 10

The innovators had already come up with a picking platform that eliminates the need for farm workers to waste time moving ladders from tree to tree. Instead, workers ride atop their Alpha1 and spend less time climbing ladders with heavy loads of fruit, and more time picking.

Since the cost of food production is affected by ongoing changes in labor and export laws, the men say their ultimate goal is efficiency to keep the cost of food within a reasonable range.

“The biggest down time in the field is movement,” Scott Silva said. “We’re controlling that movement by moving people. It’s setting the pace. Right now, if you go out and watch a field crew on ladders, they’re 20 percent productive time and 80 percent non-productive. So we flipped that and made it 80 percent productive and 20 percent non-productive time.”

Their Fox trot hydraulic trailer then moves bin out of the field quickly without bruising the fruit.

If you don’t get out to the World Ag Expo, locals may have seen their equipment in this year’s Santa Lucia parade where the Alpha and Bravo where it was decorated with lights, presents and kids.

So what’s ahead?