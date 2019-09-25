SELMA – After winning the coveted “Best of Show” award at the Sept. 21 Selma District Chamber of Commerce’s Parkin’ in the Park Car Show, Gino Caggiano borrowed a phrase from James Brown.
“I feel good,” he said as he cruised out of the winner’s circle.
Caggiano’s 1939 Mercury with an all-black interior and exterior was chosen by judges for the award and numerous other entries were picked in categories such as best street rod, best Corvette and best truck.
Caggiano said his entry has been in their family since 1947 and was previously owned by an uncle. He’s been renovating the car for the past eight years and has since restored it to its current glory.
“We’ve won best of show at a couple of different shows but it’s always nice to come to a show for the first time and win,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Selma Chamber Director Bob Allen said while the number of participants bringing classic cars from around the state has remained steady, he’s noticed an increase in show attendees this year.
“The actual crowd that came to observe the show was much more this year. The nice weather helped and it was a great day with lots of good food, too, at the breakfast this morning. We had a lot of new people here so we appreciate all the support for the car show.”
Here is the list of this year’s winners:
- Best Camaro: Dann Lewis, 1967 Camaro Super Sport
- Best Convertible: Scott Burns, 1947 Mercury 8
- Best Custom: Jan and Larry Van Scoy, 1934 Ford Cabriolet
- Best Engine: Dan and Donna Hlevakos, 1923 Ford T
- Best Ford: James Gardner, 1926 Ford
- Best GM Car: John Carry, 1959 Impala
- Best Interior: Ken Peters, 1946 Studebaker Champion
- Judges’ Pick: Donald Smith, 1955 Chevrolet 210 2 Dr
- Best Low Rider: Frank Martinez, 1956 Mercury
- Best Modified: Jack Cox, 2003 Nissan Z
- Best Mopar: Bill Etiz, 1970 Hemi Challenger
- Best Motorcycle: Sonny Morales, 2002 Harley Street Glide
- Best Muscle: Ed Case, 1973 Charger
- Best Paint: Ron Clements, 1949 Mercury Sport Coupe
- Best Special Interest: Dave and Jane Wolin, 1970 McLaren MG
- Best Stock Restored: Paul Luna, 1950 Chevrolet Fleetline
- Best Stock Original: Jordan Chance, 1967 Chevrolet Malibu
- Best Street Rod: Fred Ede, 1932 Ford Sport CP
- Best Truck: Abraham Armendariz, 1965 Chevy Truck C10 ½ ton
- Best Corvette: Robert Hill, 1961 Chevrolet Corvette
- Best Mustang: Brian Green, 1966 Shelby Mustang
- Best of Show: Gino Caggiano, 1939 Mercury Convertible
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.