Alcoholics Anonymous
7:30 p.m., on Fridays at First Christian Church, 2026 Arrants St., Selma. Spanish-language Alcoholics Anonymous 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 1607 Simpson St., Kingsburg. Details: 318-7329.
AL-ANON
7:30-8:30 p.m., on Mondays at the Catholic Center, corner of Lewis and 18th streets, Kingsburg. Free fellowship meeting is for friends and families of problem drinkers. Details: 265-3560.
Alzheimer and Dementia Support
12:30 p.m., Third Thursday of each month, Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Marie Espinola, Alzheimer's Foundation Director conducts free mini-training and counseling sessions. Attendees learn how to minimize anxiety, confusion and anger for those who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Resources for caregivers if need placement information. Details: Kim Jensen, 737-7443.
American Legion Post 12, Selma
6 p.m., on the fourth Monday of the month at the Selma Portuguese Azorian Association Hall, 1245 Nebraska Ave. Eliseo Zuniga is post commander. Details: 930-2840.
American Legion 191 and Auxiliary, Kingsburg
6:30 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month, at the Kingsburg Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Details: Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
Bethel Home Guild
2 p.m., on the second Monday of January, April, July and October, at the Bethel Lutheran Home Chapel at 2280 Dockery Ave., Selma. Open to the public. Refreshments are served. Details: Linda Laningham, 304-7662.
Boy Scouts
All Selma LDS Cub Pack 405 troops of the Boy Scouts of America meet at 2370 Burnham St., Selma. Boys ages 8-10-years: 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: Mike Nichols, 559-500-9318. Boys ages 12-13-years: 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: Tucker Maxfield, 303-7455. Boys ages 14-18-years: 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: Alan Preston, 304-0328. Information: Boy Scouts of America; Alfred D. Stuart Sr., 8547 E. Dinuba Ave., Selma, 891-9186.
Central Valley Lioness Lions Club
6 p.m., on the third Thursday of the month at Selma’s Portuguese Hall. Betty Alves is the Central Valley president. Details: 896-7791.
Central Valley Parkinson’s Support Group
10:30 a.m., on the first Friday of the month, at Visalia United Methodist Church, Caldwell Avenue and Akers Street in Visalia.
Comite Mexicano De Beneficencia No. 12
1 p.m., on the second Saturday of the month, at Selma Senior Center. Details: Florence Varela, 896-4663.
Fibromyalgia Support
Kingsburg's Erin Woods has organized a fibromyalgia support group. Their Facebook page is at CVFOG. Email cvfog@hotmail.com for details.
Friends of Selma’s Cancer Support
Meets on the first Thursday of the month, at Bill Tucker Real Estate, 2128 North St., Selma. The fundraising portion of Selma’s Cancer Support. Details: 891-7591.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Selma
Noon, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, at China Garden, 2719 Whitson St. Details: Theresa Salas, 896-6228.
Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers
8:15 a.m., on the second Wednesday of the month, Kady’s Kitchen, 1701 Simpson. Visitors welcome.
Kingsburg 4-H Club
6:30 p.m., on the first Monday of the month, from September through May at the Kingsburg Community Church. Details: Amanda, 269-1641.
Kingsburg Genealogy Society
10 a.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at the Kingsburg Library. Members share techniques and results of searches. Beginners welcome. Details: 869-4419.
Kingsburg Historical Society
6:30 p.m., on the third Monday of each month at the Historical Park Hall at 2321 Sierra St., Kingsburg. Visitors are welcome. Memberships: Individual, $35; family, $50; business; $250, $500, $1,000. Memorials are accepted, the society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Kingsburg Historical Park is open for walk-on tours on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. For group tours or to rent the park or meeting hall call Eileen Gai at 869-8320. For general information, contact Ron Bergman at 859-3148 or visit kingsburghistoricalpark.org.
Kingsburg Kiwanis
6:20 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. First Tuesday is a board meeting. Third Tuesday at Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce mixers. Reservations required. Details: 897-0767.
Kingsburg Relay for Life
7 p.m., on the first Thursday of the month, Kingsburg High School District board room.
Kingsburg Rotary Club
11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays, at Fugazzis Bistro, 1335 Draper St., Kingsburg.
Kingsburg Tuesday Club
Meets on the first Tuesday of each month from October through June at the Kingsburg Community Church, 1532 Ellis St. The next meeting is Feb. 4. This month's meeting features presenter Sarah Chambliss of K-9 Solutions. Our meeting is at the church at our regular time, 1 p.m. Annual dues are $35. Visitors are welcome. The president is Claudette Reiser, 638-4597. The membership chairwoman is June Vesta, 896-5659.
Selma Masonic Lodge No. 277 of Free and Accepted Masons
8 p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month, at the Masonic Temple, 2012 High St. Details: 896-5311.
Model Railroad Club
8:30 a.m. to noon most Saturdays, Pioneer Village, Selma. HO and N scale operating layouts. No charge. Details: email sem39@comcast.net.
Narcotics Anonymous
7 p.m., on Mondays, First Christian Church, 2026 Arrants St. A 24-hour Narcotics Anonymous hotline is available in Fresno County, 255-5881.
Oakvale 4-H Cub
7 p.m., on the second Monday of September through June, Burris Park Fire Station. Details: Stephanie, 897-0325.
Pioneer Village Commission
6:30 p.m., on the first Thursday of the month, at Selma City Hall. Public is encouraged to attend. Details: Mikal Kirchner, Recreation and Community Services Department, 891-2237.
Rock Steady Boxing Class
10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Crossfit Valkomen, 1295 Avenue 396, Kingsburg, 460-3124. Workouts tailored for Parkinson's patients to help with flexibility, movement, strength and balance. Instructor John Bowers. Details: Leslie Rosenberg, (650) 400-9886. Cost: $85 for nine workouts.
Salvation Army Advisory Committee
12:30 p.m., on the second Monday of the month, at McCoy’s Coffee Shop, 1546 E. Front St. Details: 891-0811 or 888-2311.
Selma Camera Club
6:15 p.m., on the first Monday of the month, at the Selma Public Library. Members present digital images for judging by Photographic Society of America rules at first meeting. Details: Leo, 978-3804.
Selma Cemetery District
4:40 p.m., on the fourth Thursday of the month, at the district office, 2430 Floral Ave., Selma. Details: 896-2412.
Selma District Chamber of Commerce
7:30 a.m., on the second Fridays, Selma City Hall Council Chambers, 1710 Tucker St. Open to the public. Community concerns, projects and issues are heard. Monthly mixers at local businesses are third Wednesdays of each month. Details: 891-2235.
Selma Kiwanis Club
7:30 a.m., on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, at Country Waffle restaurant, 2432 McCall Ave., Selma. Details: Ron Sa, 896-1149.
Selma Lions Club
6:30 p.m. for a dinner meeting on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, McCoy’s Restaurant, 2848 Floral Ave., Selma. Women and guests invited. Club secretary: Richard Rowell. Details: Dennis Neal, 891-0917.
Selma Lioness Club
7 p.m., on the second Thursday of the month, at Spike & Rail Restaurant, Selma. Details: Anita Lopez, 356-3269.
Selma Rotary Club
11:50 a.m., on Tuesdays, Spike & Rail Restaurant, Selma.
Selma Women’s Club
Noon, on the fourth Wednesday of the month, September through May. Meetings take place at the First Baptist Church Hall, except for the December and May meetings which take place at local restaurants. Officers include President Linda Laningham, Vice President Mary Allen, Secretary Pat Adams and Treasurer Virginia Lees.
S.M.A.R.T. Center
S.M.A.R.T. Center Board meets 5:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month at the Adventist Medical Center Conference Room on Rose Avenue. Details: Call 896-9209.
Sociedad la Edad de Oro #5
Meets every third Saturday of the month, at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Details: Ruth at 896-1798 or Armando at 250-4067.
Sociedad Progresista Mexicana Lodge No. 31 of Selma
1 p.m., on the first Sunday of the month. Details: Terry Molezzo, 284-2926.
Wilson School Parent Teacher Club
6 p.m., on the first Thursday of the month, at Woodrow Wilson School cafeteria, Dockery Avenue and Stillman streets.
