6:30 p.m., on the third Monday of each month at the Historical Park Hall at 2321 Sierra St., Kingsburg. Visitors are welcome. Memberships: Individual, $35; family, $50; business; $250, $500, $1,000. Memorials are accepted, the society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Kingsburg Historical Park is open for walk-on tours on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. For group tours or to rent the park or meeting hall call Eileen Gai at 869-8320. For general information, contact Ron Bergman at 859-3148 or visit kingsburghistoricalpark.org.

Kingsburg Kiwanis

6:20 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. First Tuesday is a board meeting. Third Tuesday at Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce mixers. Reservations required. Details: 897-0767.

Kingsburg Relay for Life

7 p.m., on the first Thursday of the month, Kingsburg High School District board room.

Kingsburg Rotary Club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays, at Fugazzis Bistro, 1335 Draper St., Kingsburg.

Kingsburg Tuesday Club