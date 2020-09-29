Meet the candidates: Jim Chaney

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Jim Chaney is running for Lemoore City Council District B, which mainly covers north of Cinnamon Drive, south of Hanford Armona Road and east of Lemoore Avenue.

Tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Jim Chaney, I’ve lived in Lemoore for 50 years. I came to Lemoore when my father was stationed at Lemoore NAS. I graduated from Lemoore High and studied at West Hills College, College of the Sequoias, and CSU Long Beach, where I graduated from the Supervisor Leadership Program. I worked as a sergeant for the Lemoore Police Department before retiring in May, 2019. I've served as an investigator and also on the Department of Justice Narcotic Task Force. I served as vice president of the Police Activities League Program, which mentors at-risk youth, an executive board member of the Lemoore Police Officers Association, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, a member of Lemoore Lions Club and Lemoore Kiwanis Club. I was named Lemoore Police Officer of the Year in 2001. I’m now a volunteer with the American Red Cross, in addition to instructing at COS. Lemoore is my home and I want to continue my public service to the citizens of Lemoore as a council member.

Why are you running for the District B seat?

My reason for running is one of continued community service. For most of my life, I’ve served Lemoore as a police officer. Serving is all I have ever known so I want to continue my service as a council member. I have a genuine desire to make the community better and protect its citizens. I commit to an honest effort of representing Lemoore's interest, free of any hidden agendas or motives. I’m not a career politician, but rather a person who desires the best for the community of Lemoore.