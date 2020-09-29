Meet the candidates: Jim Chaney

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Jim Chaney is running for Lemoore City Council District B, which mainly covers north of Cinnamon Drive, south of Hanford Armona Road and east of Lemoore Avenue.
Tell us a little about yourself.
My name is Jim Chaney, I’ve lived in Lemoore for 50 years. I came to Lemoore when my father was stationed at Lemoore NAS. I graduated from Lemoore High and studied at West Hills College, College of the Sequoias, and CSU Long Beach, where I graduated from the Supervisor Leadership Program. I worked as a sergeant for the Lemoore Police Department before retiring in May, 2019. I've served as an investigator and also on the Department of Justice Narcotic Task Force. I served as vice president of the Police Activities League Program, which mentors at-risk youth, an executive board member of the Lemoore Police Officers Association, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, a member of Lemoore Lions Club and Lemoore Kiwanis Club. I was named Lemoore Police Officer of the Year in 2001. I’m now a volunteer with the American Red Cross, in addition to instructing at COS. Lemoore is my home and I want to continue my public service to the citizens of Lemoore as a council member.
Why are you running for the District B seat?
My reason for running is one of continued community service. For most of my life, I’ve served Lemoore as a police officer. Serving is all I have ever known so I want to continue my service as a council member. I have a genuine desire to make the community better and protect its citizens. I commit to an honest effort of representing Lemoore's interest, free of any hidden agendas or motives. I’m not a career politician, but rather a person who desires the best for the community of Lemoore.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve it?
My priorities are public safety and maintaining the quality of life and services for citizens. The budget for these services has been hampered significantly, causing public safety to be jeopardized. Public safety is the cornerstone of city services and the basic responsibility of local government. Parks, roads, recreation and other services can be well maintained, but if people are afraid to utilize them, they become insignificant. Public safety can only be maintained by economic development and redevelopment. Economic change will create a solid tax base that can support public services. Recently, businesses in Lemoore have been crushed and everything possible must be done to preserve them. Redevelopment is essential. I’ll work diligently towards that goal. Redevelopment of the Parks and Recreation Department is another goal. Communication with the public is essential to meet the community’s needs and wants. Buy in from the public is crucial, as I’ve learned over the past 33 years with the Lemoore Police Department. I wrote and developed an action plan for the department to initiate a Problem Oriented Policing Program and understand from that program that the community must be heard and come first. I would serve the community the same way I did over the past 33 years, side by side.
Why should Lemoore's voters select you?
I am not a career politician and I commit to never making decisions based on politics. The community's will is what I will base my decisions on. My only desire is to continue serving my community.
