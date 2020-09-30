Meet the candidates: Janie Venegas

Why are you running for this seat?

As a long-time resident of Lemoore, I have had the opportunity to both watch and participate in this city’s growth. I would honor the opportunity to be an integral part of the responsible growth as well as the much-needed fiscal change. I am a firm believer in transparency within all sectors of the city government and am confident the citizens and business owners of Lemoore both deserve and expect this. As your city council person, I will ask tough questions to make informed decisions to ensure the fiscal responsibility and sustainable growth of Lemoore.

What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

I’ve talked to many residents of my district and the biggest issue is the lack of funding for landscape and lighting maintenance. It’s not an issue that can be solved overnight. The city currently has each zone pay a different amount of tax based on the recommendation of the consultant. We should discuss establishing an even tax base so that everyone is paying the same amount of taxes in each district. The overfunded districts would no longer have trivial expenses that the city deemed necessary in order to lower their account balances. The underfunding issue is true within other districts as well and working together is necessary for success. Although we are in districts, we are still one city.

Why should voters select you?

I genuinely want what is best for the citizens of Lemoore and it is time for a change. I am not a business owner nor do I have “old family money.” I am a working-class person who had to struggle to make ends meet and will bring that fiscal responsibility to the city of Lemoore to ensure the citizens’ hard earned tax money is used in their best interest.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

