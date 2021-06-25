There are some stories that, as a reporter, you just know are going to dominate your attention for the foreseeable future as soon as they happen – Well Site 7 was one such story.
It was the kind of freak accident that needs to be seen to be believed. Indeed, I thought City Manager Nathan Olson was exaggerating when he told me that the ignition inside the water tank caused the whole structure to lift “off like a rocket.” Then I saw the footage for myself.
“It was like those model rockets we used to make in Boy Scouts,” I told my editor.
And just as predicted, it’s dominated the news. It cost 1.5 million gallons of water for an already badly drought-stricken town and it also cost a man his life – a man on track to be a superintendent with the company he worked for, with a wife and three kids, who was fixing up an old truck.
On Tuesday afternoon, Olson declared a state of emergency and gave a press conference. In it, he fought a quivering lip to hold his composure, and explained there was to be no watering of lawns or washing of cars outside a car wash.
It’s going to be a rough week (at least that long) for the City of Lemoore and a rougher week for the family of Dion Jones, the contractor killed in the accident. But hard times make strong men – and the last year has seen some of the hardest times in this community’s history. Even with the outset of a pandemic that killed 229 people in Kings County, the residents of the region have battled drought after drought already. And when relief does come our way, we're usually seemingly the last in line on Sacramento's list of priorities. But how do the people of Lemoore fight scorching heat and a dry climate? By pitching up booths and tents and holding a beer festival.
I’m not going to pretend the Well Station 7 collapse is no big deal, even in comparison to COVID-19 and the cycles of drought. But I will say that the people of the San Joaquin Valley — to whom the people of Lemoore belong — have a knack for resilience, for taping up their wounds, splinting up their broken bones and gritting their way to the light at the end of the tunnel.
It’s how our ancestors built this place, it’s how we get through everything that nature and happenstance throw at us. It’s how I know it’ll take a lot more than a tank to break us.
Stay tough, Lemoore. You’ve got this.
