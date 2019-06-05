{{featured_button_text}}
Meals: At KHS

Children up to age 18 may take part in the free meal program at Kingsburg High starting June 10. For details, contact Rufino Ucelo Jr. at 896-6020.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Joint Union High School District is offering meals for children ages 18 and younger free of charge during the summer.

The meals follow healthy meal planning and include nutritious proteins, fruit, vegetables and milk.

The guidelines are that the free meals are provided only for students ages 18 and younger. The free meals are not available to adults. All meals must be eaten on site. One meal is allowed per person.

The meals will be served from 10:50-11:50 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 through July 3 at Kingsburg High School, 1900 18th Ave.

For details, contact Rufino Ucelo Jr. at 896-6020.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments