Meals and rides provided for Kingsburg seniors

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Senior Center is continuing to serve local seniors in need a free lunch Monday through Friday. The meals are being delivered to their doorsteps. More than 80 meals are being delivered daily to Kingsburg seniors.

If a senior is in need of assistance and would like to be added to the program, they may call 897-3013.

For those who would like to donate funds or food to the lunch program may contact Community Services Director Adam Castaneda at 897-5821 or by emailing him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov.

Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA) is also working with the City to deliver meals to seniors in Kingsburg.

FCRTA is also providing free transit services to seniors and disabled individuals during the COVID-19 shelter in place order.

Seniors are encouraged to stay home, but they may still need to travel to doctor appointments, pharmacies and grocery stores.

To schedule a ride, seniors may call 1-855-612-5184.

