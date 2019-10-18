KINGSBURG – The competition is looking pretty fierce for tonight’s Mascot Gunny Sack race. The competition is part of Kingsburg Elementary School District’s Kingsburg Reads One Book program where the community is reading “Charlotte’s Web” and taking part in a variety of book-based activities.
Tonight at around 8:15 p.m. during the halftime of Kingsburg High’s varsity football game against Dinuba, a KROB Mascot Gunny Sack Race will see a number of mascots from local schools and Fresno’s Fuego from the Fresno men’s soccer team hopping down the field for this first-ever race.
“They’re coming from all around,” said KESD’s Assistant Superintendent Melanie Sembritzki who coordinated the first reading program and is continuing the community-wide event again this year to promote literacy.
Spectators may pick their favorite mascot and purchase a ticket for $1 to vote for who they think will win tonight’s race. Ticket-buyers will have their name (ticket) entered into a drawing and the winner will take home proceeds from funds collected for the winning mascot.
Proceeds from the race prediction will benefit Valley Children’s Hospital. Ticket sales will end at the beginning of the second quarter at tonight’s game.
Here are the mascots scheduled to participate:
- Bonnie Buttertop – Kiwanis Club of Kingsburg: Bonnie is the cousin of Mrs. Butterworth and Betty Crocker and is proud to represent the Kiwanis Club of Kingsburg supporting them and their Pancake Supper in February that raises funds for college scholarships, and the children in our community!
- Cooking with Courtney – Kingsburg Rotary Club: Courtney represents the Rotary Club’s Taste of the Town event to show appreciation for all the local restaurants that participated in that fundraiser, and to all those that attended.
- Clay the Cougar – Clay School: “With the right words, you can change the world,” from “Charlotte's Web”
- Homeschool Girl – Central Valley Home School: At CVHS, we know learning comes in a variety forms. We are here to help families piece it together by keeping it REAL!
- Patriot Bear – Washington School: “Readers are Leaders.” We want to encourage families to read with their kids daily. Go Washington School Patriots!
- Theodore – Roosevelt School: Theodore is representing his school, Roosevelt, and wants you to always believe in yourself and read each and every day!
- SOAR the Eagle – Lincoln School: At Lincoln School, we encourage our students to SOAR like Eagles in all that they do. Go, EAGLES!
- Ronald – Ronald Reagan Elementary School: Showing HONOR every day, the Reagan Mustangs are on their way!
- Torchy and the Rings – Rafer Johnson Jr. High School: Lighting the way for future KHS Vikings!
- Odin, which means ‘Allfather’ of Viking Gods and Legends – Kingsburg High School: Odin and the whole Kingsburg High School staff and student body would like to thank the community for their generous support in acquiring a new mascot costume.
- Swimmy the Shark – Supporter of all students, educators and the Kingsburg Community: Reading is Cool! What’s a shark’s favorite hobby? A good book he can sink his teeth into!
- And the special guest: Fuego – The Fox from the Fresno FC professional men’s soccer team.
“Special thanks to the Kingsburg Lions Club for their generous donation and support for Kingsburg Reads One Book and Valley Children’s Hospital,” Sembritzki said.
