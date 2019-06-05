SELMA – Selma High’s MCJROTC Marksmanship Team was recently recognized by the Selma Unified School District Board during their May 28 meeting for their performance at the 2019 JROTC National Service Championships.
Principal Guillermo Lopez presented the team who took sixth place nationally for their 3-Position Air Rifle competition. The cadets competed in the prone, standing and kneeling positions shooting on a 33-foot range.
The competition started back in December 2018 with qualifiers where 6,800 competitors were narrowed down to the top 28 four-member teams. The JROTC competitors came from across the country from Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force in a semi-final series of events in February 2019. Then, the top seven teams from each service competed in the National Competition against each other in March. Selma’s team has qualified for the past six years in a row, taking sixth place this year. The team includes Izaaih Cortez, Samantha Louie, Estefanie Lopez and Nicholas Mullins. Their coach is 1st Sgt. Mike Romero.
The event took place Anniston, Alabama, at the National Service Championships hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program March 22-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.