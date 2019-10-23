KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High’s Stadium will soon be filled with the sound of marching bands from schools throughout the state as the Selma Rotary Band Festival is Oct. 26, the Viking Classic takes place Nov. 9, and the Western Band Association 1A2A3A Championships are Nov. 23-24.
Kingsburg High Band Director Mike Schofield said their field show is a modern adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Sneetches” characters and is called “Who is Who?”
The Selma High Stadium is under reconstruction and thus, the field show of the annual Rotary Band Festival will take place in Kingsburg. Twenty bands are anticipated to take part in that event.
Twelve bands are expected for the third annual Viking Classic and 43 bands are expected for the WBA event on Saturday with 20 bands for the Sunday Grand Championships portion of that competition.
The WBA starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 with awards scheduled to be presented at 9:52 p.m. Sunday’s competition on Nov. 24 will start about 12:30 p.m. with awards at 6:15 p.m.
Nearly 3,150 performers will take the field for the WBA competition on Nov. 23. It will take 76 buses to transport them all here, 69 trucks and trailers, and 14 semi-trucks to bring in all their instruments, uniforms and equipment.
Local businesses will be preparing as thousands of spectators will visit Kingsburg for these competitions. Street closures will affect 18th Avenue as that road will be closed from Union to Sierra so performers may safely cross from Memorial Park.
As it is taking an extraordinary amount of local volunteers working behind the scenes to put these musical competitions on so the band students may showcase their talents, Schofield said he’s thankful for all their support.
“I think just talking about fantastic coordination between students, parents, school administration and community is wonderful. We could not do it without all of those aspects being in alignment.”
KHS Music Boosters Event Chair Amy Corgiat is equally thankful for the community’s support.
“We would like to thank all of the support we have already received in preparation for all the upcoming band events and the support I am sure we will receive in welcoming all these visitors to our town,” Corgiat said. “We still need more volunteers to help staff championships.”
To volunteer, visit their website at kingsburgmusic.org. Click on the ‘Get Involved’ link, then ‘Volunteer.’ Scroll down to find the dates you are available and sign up to help.
For details, contact Amy Corgiat at 241-9688 or email her at webmaster@kingsburgmusic.org.
