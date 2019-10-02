SELMA – You could hear the prayers and music before you could see them. As organizers and participants in the fifth annual March for Jesus made its way Sept. 28 from Ringo Park through Thompson, Park and Sheridan streets, residents came out to watch or join in the procession.
Pastor Joe Alvarez called out prayers for the youth, families, parents and even businesses in the area in English and Spanish.
Delfina Vazquez is one of the organizers of the event and said the effort was help bring unity to the community and especially for the neighborhood that’s been the riddled with crime and gang activity over the years.
“We’re praying specifically for areas and fasting for there to be chains broken against the gang violence, the shootings that are happening in Selma, all those things for our police department for them to be protected with armor of God because they are truly doing the work of the Lord by keeping our city safe,” Vazquez said.
The procession returned to Ringo Park to sing worship music, pray, have lunch and receive Bibles.
“We’re just walking and praying and praising the Lord, and claiming back this ground for Jesus," she said. "We need that unity in Jesus’ name and everybody that comes here has a heart to see that happen. When the Lord hears our call with this many people together, he’ll turn His face and heal our land.”
