Man resists arrest, officer injured

SELMA – A Selma man was arrested on allegations of being under the influence, drug possession, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer after an early morning bicycle stop lead to a scuffle, according to a Selma Police press release.

The incident happened at 12:42 a.m. May 1 in the area of McCall Avenue and Gaither Street. A SPD officer attempted to stop Jason Rosetti, 42, of Selma, who was riding a bicycle without proper lighting, on the wrong side of the road and was in possession of an open alcohol container.

After the officer activated his overhead lights and gave a verbal order to stop, Rosetti reportedly refused and kept riding his bicycle.

The patrol officer caught up to Rosetti who then he stopped, and as the officer attempted to place Rosetti in a control hold to detain him, the man resisted and pulled away from the officer.

Meanwhile, another patrol officer arrived to assist. The officers got control of Rosetti at first, but he again pulled away and overpowered them. Additional officers arrived and Rosetti continued to resist arrest and obey the officers’ commands.