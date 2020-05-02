Man resists arrest, officer injured

SELMA – A Selma man was arrested on allegations of being under the influence, drug possession, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer after an early morning bicycle stop lead to a scuffle, according to a Selma Police press release.
The incident happened at 12:42 a.m. May 1 in the area of McCall Avenue and Gaither Street. A SPD officer attempted to stop Jason Rosetti, 42, of Selma, who was riding a bicycle without proper lighting, on the wrong side of the road and was in possession of an open alcohol container.
After the officer activated his overhead lights and gave a verbal order to stop, Rosetti reportedly refused and kept riding his bicycle.
The patrol officer caught up to Rosetti who then he stopped, and as the officer attempted to place Rosetti in a control hold to detain him, the man resisted and pulled away from the officer.
Meanwhile, another patrol officer arrived to assist. The officers got control of Rosetti at first, but he again pulled away and overpowered them. Additional officers arrived and Rosetti continued to resist arrest and obey the officers’ commands.
During the struggle, Rosetti was taken down to the ground. He then reportedly tucked both of his arms underneath his body, refusing to allow officers to gain control of him. He continued resisting arrest and a Taser was used to gain his compliance.
At 12:48 a.m., officers placed handcuffs on Rosetti. They also retrieved a knife from the man during the struggle.
During the struggle, a Selma police officer sustained injuries to his face and eye and an abrasion to his right knee. The officer was taken to an area hospital and was medically cleared for duty.
Rossetti was taken to the hospital and medically cleared for incarceration. He’s been charged with felony resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, resisting or delaying arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and other vehicle code violations.
Rossetti was booked at the Fresno County Jail.
