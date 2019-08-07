FRESNO – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help in locating Donald Donato. He has failed to update his annual sex offender registration and has not updated his home address, which is required by law. He was last known to be residing in Mendota.
Donato has been convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 year old. Since being released from prison in 2010, he has been required to register each year as a sex offender. Doing so allows law enforcement and the public to be aware of his whereabouts.
Donato is 57 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He may have a mustache and beard. He has the letter “A” tattooed on his right hand and the letter “C” tattooed on his left hand.
If you know the location of Donald Donato, please contact the sheriff's office at 600-3111, Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.