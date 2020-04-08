Man arrested on weapons possession charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA — A Selma man was arrested after an investigation during an initial domestic violence call revealed the man had warrants out for his arrest. He was also found with a shotgun and rounds of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a Selma Police Department report.

A woman reported on April 2 at 11:49 p.m. that she and her boyfriend, Anthoney Jarytt Jump, also known as AJ Jump, 32, of Selma, were involved in a disturbance. Jump left the woman’s residence in a white Chevrolet Malibu with her IPad and “holding a shotgun,” according to the report.

Selma officers saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of Orange and Floral Avenue and stopped the car.

A warrant records check showed Jump had an active warrant out of Tulare County as he was in violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The disturbance between Jump and the girlfriend was a verbal dispute and thus no crime was committed. However, SPD officers arrested Jump based on the active and confirmed Tulare County warrants.

During a vehicle search, officers also found a .30-30 caliber Winchester rifle and several 12-gauge shotgun rounds in the back seat of Jump’s vehicle.