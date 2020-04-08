You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested on weapons possession charge
Anthoney Jarytt Jump, also known as AJ Jump, 32, of Selma, was arrested after an investigation during a domestic violence call showed he had warrants out for his arrest as he was in violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. During an April 2 incident, he was also found in possession of a shotgun and rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

 Laura Brown

SELMA — A Selma man was arrested after an investigation during an initial domestic violence call revealed the man had warrants out for his arrest. He was also found with a shotgun and rounds of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a Selma Police Department report.

A woman reported on April 2 at 11:49 p.m. that she and her boyfriend, Anthoney Jarytt Jump, also known as AJ Jump, 32, of Selma, were involved in a disturbance. Jump left the woman’s residence in a white Chevrolet Malibu with her IPad and “holding a shotgun,” according to the report.

Selma officers saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of Orange and Floral Avenue and stopped the car.

A warrant records check showed Jump had an active warrant out of Tulare County as he was in violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The disturbance between Jump and the girlfriend was a verbal dispute and thus no crime was committed. However, SPD officers arrested Jump based on the active and confirmed Tulare County warrants.

During a vehicle search, officers also found a .30-30 caliber Winchester rifle and several 12-gauge shotgun rounds in the back seat of Jump’s vehicle.  

In addition to the warrants, Jump was also arrested on charges of being in possession of a firearm in a vehicle, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Jump’s prior felony conviction charge is for domestic violence.

Jump was transported to the Fresno County Jail and booked.

