Man arrested on weapons, drug charges

SELMA – An argument between a Selma man and woman lead to the man’s arrest when Selma Police officers found both a sawed-off shotgun and drugs in his possession.

According to a Selma Police Department press release, Carlos Jimenez, 52, of Selma, was arrested on May 19. Officers were called out at 9:56 p.m. to a residence on the 3900 block of South Golden State Boulevard regarding a domestic dispute.

Jimenez told the officers that the woman was his girlfriend and that she was threatening to have her adult son beat Jimenez up.

The girlfriend told officers she didn’t know why Jimenez would be afraid since he’d been carrying a sawed-off shotgun in his back pack.

During the course of the investigation, officers located Jimenez’s backpack and found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the backpack.

Jimenez was arrested for being in possession of that weapon and he was served with an emergency protective order.

Also during the booking process, officers found methamphetamine in Jimenez’s wallet and thus he was also charged with being in possession of the drug.

Jimenez was booked at the Fresno County Jail.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com