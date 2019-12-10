SAN JOAQUIN – A 16-year-old San Joaquin boy has been killed and Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives report they have arrested a suspect, FCSO’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti reports.
The victim has been identified as Angel Trejo.
The shooting took place around 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Garden Valley Apartments on the 9500 block of Flores Drive in the rural community.
The victim’s brother, in his early 20s, was also shot and injured. He was not at the scene, however. He is hospitalized.
Tuesday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, MAGEC, team detectives collaborated with Salinas Police officers to arrest Hileberto Valtierra Jr. of Le Grand in Merced County, 36, as a suspect.
Salinas Police apprehended Valtierra during a traffic stop after he was seen riding as a passenger in a car that left a home on the 1600 block of Cherokee Drive in Salinas.
While first responding to the call Monday, the sheriff’s EAGLE One helicopter spotted a car driving extremely fast away from the scene. Ground units were notified and deputies stopped the vehicle. The injured victim was inside the car and his family was attempting to drive him to the hospital. An ambulance responded, picked up the young man and transported him to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the apartment complex to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Detectives learned Valtierra was responsible for shooting Trejo and his brother and that he may have traveled to Salinas.
Sheriff’s detectives secured a search warrant for a home on Cherokee Drive and were assisted by the Salinas Police SWAT team. While in the area of the home, officers noticed a car with a man in it who matched Valtierra’s description. They pulled the car over near Cherokee Drive and Quintero Circle and confirmed it was Valtierra. He was taken into custody without incident.
Arrangements are being made to transport Valtierra to Fresno to be booked into jail. A motive for the crime has not been established, however, it is clear that Valtierra knew both of his victims. He had previously been in a dating relationship with the victims’ mother.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Det. Adrian Villegas at 600-8210 or submit tips to Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
