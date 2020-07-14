Man arrested after break-in attempt, threats to officer

SELMA – A Selma man has been arrested after attempting to gain entry into an apartment by smashing in a window and then threatening an officer with the pipe he used, according to a press release from Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.
Selma Police received a 911 transfer call from the Parlier Police at 12:15 p.m. on July 13 that a man was attempting to gain access to an apartment by smashing out the windows.
A 16-year-old girl, who was home alone, was awakened by the window being smashed. She immediately got out of bed, armed herself with a kitchen knife and then hid in a closet.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw Santiago Cisneros, 44, walking away from the location of the crime and carrying a large pipe.
Cisneros was told to stop, but continued walking away from the officer. Cisneros then reportedly threatened the officer with the pipe. The officer reported he believed Cisneros was trying to get shot.
Gomez said the officer used “great restraint,” in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
“Once other officers arrived, a Taser was used to take Cisneros into custody as he violently resisted arrest,” Gomez said.
After his arrest, Cisneros was treated at Selma Hospital and then booked at Fresno County Jail for the felony charges of obstructing or resisting an officer and attempted burglary
