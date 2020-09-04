Make Kings County count

HANFORD — It’s good news for Kings County, which has surpassed its 2010 census participation mark, but work is still ongoing to make sure everyone in the county is counted.

“Even though we hit our 2010 mark, we still want people to be counted,” said Kao Nou Yang, a Kings County planner and a lead on the county’s census coordination and volunteer efforts.

Last year, the Kings County census outreach committee came up with a strategic plan that included several community outreach events and activities.

“All that just kind of got tossed out the window as soon as COVID-19 hit,” said Greg Gatzka, director of the Kings County Community Development Agency and one of the heads of the committee.

The committee had to regroup, re-strategize and shift its resources. This including switching efforts from canvassing to phone banking and mailing postcards, Gatzka said.

The new strategy also included important partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Working with Kings Community Action Organization provided an opportunity for direct outreach during its food distribution events, Gatzka said, as did working with the Kings County Commission on Aging. He said local businesses like Best Buy Market helped by putting census information fliers inside customers’ bags.

The effort paid off and Kings County is the only county so far in Region 6 — which also includes Fresno, Inyo, Kern and Tulare counties — that has passed its 2010 census participation mark.

“The day that we found out we surpassed it was exciting for us,” Yang said. “It was a collaborative effort.”