SELMA – An update for the times that lunches are served has been announced for the free Seamless Summer Feeding Program. Lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to noon at Selma High during summer.
Students 18 and younger are eligible to participate and breakfasts are also served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the same location.
Meals are available Monday through Thursday at Selma High from through July 18. The program will be closed July 4.
For more information, contact Selma Unified’s Child Nutrition Director Alexandra Carrillo at 898-6500 ext. 46513.
