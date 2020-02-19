Love celebrated at Senior Center dance

SELMA – Valentine’s Day may focus on love between couples, but at the Selma Nick Medina Senior Center, there was a different kind of love on display during their Feb. 14 dance.

While DJ Gonzo (Gonzalo Casarez) was sharing his love of music, organizers were showing their love for the seniors that have become more like family that were visiting that day. Meanwhile, the seniors were showing their own love of life by taking turns on the activity room-turned dance floor.

Selma Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez said the Valentine’s Dance has a special meaning for her as it marks her one-year anniversary working for the City of Selma.

“When I first started my job here last year, this was the first event I had to put on. I only had two weeks to do it. It was really nice to have a whole month ahead of time to start planning for this. I think it was a wonderful outcome and we tried to provide some good entertainment.”

Martinez said at this stage of life, many of the seniors are on their own, but even without a dance partner they could still just get up and dance with a friends.