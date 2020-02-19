Love celebrated at Senior Center dance

SELMA – Valentine’s Day may focus on love between couples, but at the Selma Nick Medina Senior Center, there was a different kind of love on display during their Feb. 14 dance.
While DJ Gonzo (Gonzalo Casarez) was sharing his love of music, organizers were showing their love for the seniors that have become more like family that were visiting that day. Meanwhile, the seniors were showing their own love of life by taking turns on the activity room-turned dance floor.
Selma Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez said the Valentine’s Dance has a special meaning for her as it marks her one-year anniversary working for the City of Selma.
“When I first started my job here last year, this was the first event I had to put on. I only had two weeks to do it. It was really nice to have a whole month ahead of time to start planning for this. I think it was a wonderful outcome and we tried to provide some good entertainment.”
Martinez said at this stage of life, many of the seniors are on their own, but even without a dance partner they could still just get up and dance with a friends.
“They really do love dancing. A lot of the men and women here are single so they just come and have a good time. I encourage them to join us even if they don’t have a dancing partner. They can always find somebody on the dance floor.”
Myra Ghilardi, one of the trip coordinators at the Senior Center, was helping get the lunches ready for the dance.
“I just like this place, period,” she said. “They’re awesome people. They’re very active and they love to stay active. They’ve really accepted me as part of the family and they’re part of my family.”
Ghilardi added that since they have so many activities there, even out-of-towners come to take part.
“It’s just awesome and wonderful fun. We hear comments from people in several neighboring town who join us for several things. Their comment is we’re one of the best [senior centers] around the Valley because we’re very active. There’s something going on daily and every month there’s a trip. Every holiday we have something going on, either a dance or something special. Selma’s very fortunate to have this group.”
Trip coordinator Irene Boyd was also helping get the sandwich lunches together. She likes country music and took her own turn on the dance floor.
“We get a few of those [country music] songs, but the majority like other songs and that’s fine. We like them all. I love seeing everyone out there having a good time. It’s probably the best time they have all month.”
Sylvia Ponce, 88, was among seniors who came to dance.
“I came on the transit because I don’t drive,” she said. She also brought one of her grandsons, Christopher Daniel, with her, even though “he doesn’t like to dance.” She didn’t let that stop her as she danced most of the songs that day, even if her dance partners were still sitting down.
Ponce said the younger generation may think being a senior means leading a sedentary life and letting health issues hold you back, but other seniors there that day said she’s a good example of living life to the fullest, no matter what.
“I’ve had a hernia and everybody has something. I always come and I like to dance.”
Next on the calendar for the Senior Center may be either be a St. Patrick’s Day event or an Easter egg hunt, but for sure their next big event is their March 19 trip to the Hard Rock Casino in Sacramento. That one is booked up but there other trips planned throughout the year.
“I really want to do an Easter egg hunt this year, so we’ll do something in April. For St. Patrick’s, we might do an ice-cream social,” Martinez said.
Aside from lunch, other activities on their calendar for this week are:
- Wednesday, Feb. 19: Ceramics, chair exercises, bingo.
- Thursday, Feb. 20: Ceramics, chair exercises, volleyball. HICAP representative present for appointments. Call 224-9117.
- Friday, Feb. 21: Dime bingo
- Monday, Feb. 24: Ceramics, chair exercise, bingo.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Commodities at 8:30 a.m.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.