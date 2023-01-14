Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that.
Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
Martinez, who was sworn in early last month alongside Vice Mayor Mark Kairis and Mayor Travis Paden, said his priorities as a councilmember are to keep the council accountable to what the public wants and to make improvements to the quality of life for Hanford residents.
Over the last few years, Martinez said he felt that the public didn’t have enough input when it came to decisions related to the City Council and decided to run for office again at 76 years old.
“I figured maybe the best thing I can do is run for City Council and see what I can do to make city government more accessible and in tune to the community,” Martinez said. “That was the main reason I did it. Because as a community, we’re left out of too many decisions being made by the city with regards to our community here that impact each and every one of us.”
Martinez said he loves Hanford for being the place that he was born, the place he grew up in and for being the place that he raised his family.
“I guess that I could live wherever I want, but I choose to live here in town,” Martinez said. “Hanford is just what it is, and I want to be able to work together to make improvements, more and better parks for our children, our families.”
Martinez said he would like to implement new measures to make interacting with city government more accessible and less intimidating for the general public. Martinez said that he makes a point of going out to mingle and interact with his constituents.
“We as a council have a responsibility to make sure we consider the community when making public policy decision, because, in the end, it does impact each and every one of us who live in this town, not just the council members, but everyone who lives in this town,” Martinez said.
Martinez also wants to maintain the historic nature of downtown Hanford.
“Hanford to me is very unique because we have a very beautiful downtown, a very unique downtown, and I want to preserve that as much as possible,” Martinez said. “We, the people who live here, the people who have been here forever, we want to preserve that as much as possible. We have to have a voice in government to make sure it remains the way we want it.”
Martinez said that his commitment to keeping the council accountable was represented by the way he voted in the Dec. 20 council approval of a project to place a traffic circle at the intersection of 7th and Douty streets. The council voted 4-1, with Martinez voting no, in favor of the traffic circle, and for four-way stops at the intersections of Douty and 6th streets and Douty and 8th streets.
Martinez said that he feels that there were better uses for the money that will be spent on the traffic circle and was concerned about further costs down the road of removing or changing the traffic circle if it began to negatively impact the community.
“I’ve sat down here [at the intersection of 7th and Douty] for hours, just looking for issues we have now, and I don’t see any major issues,” Martinez said. “Then I envision the circle, looking at traffic the way it is, and I’m thinking it might be a problem.”