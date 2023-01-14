Lou Martinez

Hanford City Councilmember Lou Martinez

Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that.

Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.

Martinez, who was sworn in early last month alongside Vice Mayor Mark Kairis and Mayor Travis Paden, said his priorities as a councilmember are to keep the council accountable to what the public wants and to make improvements to the quality of life for Hanford residents.

