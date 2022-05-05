20 Years Ago
The newest addition to Lemoore’s industrial growth – the planned renovation of the Cross Valley Railroad – will break ground on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m. The updated tracks will allow more freight to move faster on the branch line that is already used in Lemoore. It will allow the freight to go further, from Visalia to Huron.
It’s a big problem – so big that if forecasts come true every person in Kings County, and probably Fresno and Tulare counties, will be adversely affected. The problem: not enough water to go around. Westlands Water District is once again looking at less than 50% of promised allotments this year, and every year in the near future. What can be done? One of Westland’s answers is to de-annex NAS Lemoore and divvy up the water the base uses among Westlands’ other 824 customers.
25 Years Ago
The Martins of Lemoore and the Vieiras of Stratford will serve as royalty for a year beginning later this month as the county prepares for its annual homecoming festivities. One of those couples is Gene and Jerry Martin of Lemoore. Gene is retired from Producers Cotton and currently sits on the Lemoore Union High School District’s Board of Trustees. Jerry Martin is a homemaker who supports her husband with Babe Ruth youth baseball. The two have been married for 51 years. Representing the community of Stratford are Frank and Roberta Vieira, also married 51 years. She is a homemaker while husband Frank is retired from civil service, having served last at the Lemoore Naval Air Station. Frank is a member of the IDES in Stratford.
30 Years Ago
Rose Gonzales of Stratford will perform in Fresno May 1-3 during Fiesta Days, marking the celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Gonzales displayed plaques she recently won for a performance in Fresno, a first place award as a singer and a second place for the song.
35 Years Ago
A familiar face will head the Lemoore High School football program this fall. Bob Virden, a 1963 LHS graduate, was named varsity football coach Tuesday night by the high school district’s board of trustees. Virden, the head coach of Reedley High the past three years, will also teach mathematics during the 1987-88 school year.
Lemoore Elementary School District trustees have hired a new superintendent. She is Dr. Idanna Aaron of Santa Ynes in Santa Barbara County, who was given a three-year contract at $54,000 per year.
The catfish and bass in the Kings are still going strong with reports of some heavy stringers of largemouths in town around the Lemoore marina area and several tales of our whiskered friends weighing in at over 6 pounds. The cats were very plentiful again last weekend in the ol’ concrete canal near Huron with most of them being taken on liver and crawlers.
45 Years Ago
Honors came late, but that they came at all surprised Lemoore’s Vern Mock, who had the Lemoore Little League minor ball park named after him in opening ceremonies. Always interested in all manners of sports, Mock is never absent from games.
60 Years Ago
Congressman Harlen Hagen this week said the base loading of personnel at NAS Lemoore, both on the base and at sea, will be 390 planes, 812 officers, and 5,950 men. Hagen said with the next year, NAS squadrons will be equipped with the Navy’s new jet attack bomber, the A2F Intruder.
115 Years Ago
Lemoore is a patriotic town. The American eagle roosts in our city every night. Judge Erlanger has one in his yard and he has named him Abe Lincoln.
120 Years Ago
It was just 22 years ago last Saturday that the famous ‘Mussel Slough tragedy’ so-called, resulting from the dispute over land between the Southern Pacific Railroad Company and the first settlers in this locality, took place.