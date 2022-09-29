The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. 

A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation.

The City intends to place the future East Side Fire Station at Heroes Park as well, with a proposed building dedicated to a family patriarch, who served as a longtime Hanford Fire Department employee.

