The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday.
A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation.
The City intends to place the future East Side Fire Station at Heroes Park as well, with a proposed building dedicated to a family patriarch, who served as a longtime Hanford Fire Department employee.
"Our family cherishes the idea that there's going to be a park on the property," a family spokesperson said. "Putting a fire department there makes it even more meaningful."
Mayor Kalish Morrow said the Hanford City Council is committed to supporting parks, including the planning and development of new parks in parts of Hanford that will experience significant housing development in the future.
"Heroes Park will be a gem for this neighborhood, the City of Hanford, and the Central Valley," Morrow said. "We are pleased that the project is moving forward."
The funding for Heroes Park comes from $8.5 million awarded through the state park's Statewide Development and Community Revitalization Program.
Once completed, the park will have various athletic amenities, an outdoor amphitheater, dog park, water feature, and a community garden.
All of the amenities will have adequate lighting for nighttime use and the parking area will have integrated charging stations for electric vehicles.
Due to state requirements for public notice, the City of Hanford will hold a public hearing on the projuect Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford.