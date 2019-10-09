FRESNO – Along with the carnival rides, concerts, horse racing and variety of food booths attracting visitors to The Big Fresno Fair, there are also numerous arts, horticulture and craft exhibits that local students and residents are participating in that are on display this year.
While we await all the final competition results from fair officials, make sure to check out local’s entries in the Junior Exhibits, The Greenhouse, Fine Arts and Photography, Agriculture and Home Arts buildings.
The Fair’s theme this year is Sierra to the Sea and an interactive exhibit allows fair-goers to follow the path of water from the Sierra mountain range to the Pacific Ocean, learn about the animals and wildlife found along the way, and most importantly learn about conservation efforts to help protect our beaches, oceans, wildlife and sea life from debris discarded into our waterways.
The Sierra to the Sea exhibit also includes crabs and a hands-on sting ray touch pool exhibit, as well as daily educational shows by Ocean Adventures that provide a glimpse into life under the sea.
New this year is The Showdown, an E-sport educational gaming experience taking place in the Junior Exhibits Building. The Fair is partnering with Blue Shell Gaming and Imm3rse.in Virtual Reality to bring the experience to fair-goers. This gaming experience is free with your paid admission to the Fair and is open to those ages eight and older. There will be two mega-tournaments each Saturday. The Showdown will also feature coaching sessions in many of the top games, Virtual Reality stations and a gaming museum! Parents may also educate themselves with information on health and wellness in gaming! Local pros Raymond ‘SpearMint’ Motte and Phil ‘Another One’ Lout will be on hand to coach players and accept gaming challenges.
On opening day Oct. 2, Selma High’s Black Bear Brigade and Color Guard took part in the 9th Annual Big Band Review where junior high and high school marching bands from throughout California competed in the categories of parade, auxiliary, drum major and percussion for cash prizes.
Selma High took first in ID unit, second in percussion and fifth overall. The parade drum major is Noelle Marroquin. AJ Montijo is the drum line representative and Pebbles Wingfield is the color guard representative.
