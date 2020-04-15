Local students graduate from Fresno Pacific University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Two Selma students were among graduates who were awarded degrees at the December 14, 2019 Fresno Pacific University graduation ceremony.

Steffanie Chavez and Jose Gudino, both of Selma, were among 412 graduates at the university’s spring commencement. The ceremony took place in the Selland Arena at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center in Downtown Fresno.

Chavez earned a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Development.

Gudino earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.

Both Chavez and Gudino graduated cum laude, or with honors, and magna cum laude, with high honors.

The ceremony honored 328 graduates from the bachelor’s degree completion program, 45 from the traditional bachelor’s degree program and 39 master’s candidates, including two from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary.

Fresno Pacific University is the only accredited Christian university founded in the Central Valley. FPU connects every student’s untapped potential with unlimited opportunity for professional, personal and ethical growth. FPU offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs that stress solid academic preparation and a strong ethical foundation to more than 4,100 traditional and adult students on the main campus in southeast Fresno and regional campuses in North Fresno, Visalia, Bakersfield and Merced, as well as online.

