Local civic groups, churches and schools are hosting safe trick or treat options for the Halloween season. Here is a list of local events.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- First United Methodist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 1702 Cross St., Selma. For details, contact the church office at 896-0284. Trophy will be awarded for the best trunk. Individually wrapped candy and non-food treats needed.
- Selma First Baptist is hosting their Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2025 Grant St., Selma. Event includes vendors, candy, laser tag, games and activities.
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Kingsburg’s Concordia Lutheran Church is having their 6th Annual Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 1800 Sierra St. There will be free hot dogs and drinks with each booth passing out candy.
- Christ Driven Church is hosting its Soup and Bread Festival from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Everything is free. Candy, bicycles, giveaways, face painting, games, prizes and bounce houses. A soup contest is part of the event. First place wins $500 and there are prizes for first and second. Soup entries must be turned in by 6 p.m.
- Valley Life’s Family Harvest Festival is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 3200 McCall Ave. Food, games, music, trunk or treat and raffle prizes, including a 50-inch television. Free admission and everything is free.
- The Selma Senior Center's Halloween Party is from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2301 Selma St. DJ Gonzo will play music and there is a costume contest. Admission: $10. Details: 891-2239.
- Kingsburg's Senior Center Halloween Party is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Costumes are encouraged as trick-or-treating Washington Elementary students will visit. Raffle prizes included.
