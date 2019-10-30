{{featured_button_text}}
Local Halloween events: Wizard of Oz

Local churches, schools and civic groups are sponsoring Halloween-related events this week. Here's a picture from a 2016 Trunk or Treat where Chicago Title Company’s booth was based on the “Wizard of Oz.”

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

Local civic groups, churches and schools are hosting safe trick or treat options for the Halloween season. Here is a list of local events.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • First United Methodist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 1702 Cross St., Selma. For details, contact the church office at 896-0284. Trophy will be awarded for the best trunk. Individually wrapped candy and non-food treats needed.
  • Selma First Baptist is hosting their Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2025 Grant St., Selma. Event includes vendors, candy, laser tag, games and activities.

Thursday, Oct. 31

  • Kingsburg’s Concordia Lutheran Church is having their 6th Annual Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 1800 Sierra St. There will be free hot dogs and drinks with each booth passing out candy.
  • Christ Driven Church is hosting its Soup and Bread Festival from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Everything is free. Candy, bicycles, giveaways, face painting, games, prizes and bounce houses. A soup contest is part of the event. First place wins $500 and there are prizes for first and second. Soup entries must be turned in by 6 p.m.
  • Valley Life’s Family Harvest Festival is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 3200 McCall Ave. Food, games, music, trunk or treat and raffle prizes, including a 50-inch television. Free admission and everything is free.
  • The Selma Senior Center's Halloween Party is from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2301 Selma St. DJ Gonzo will play music and there is a costume contest. Admission: $10. Details: 891-2239.
  • Kingsburg's Senior Center Halloween Party is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Costumes are encouraged as trick-or-treating Washington Elementary students will visit. Raffle prizes included.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments