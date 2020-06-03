Local food banks benefit from credit unions’ aid

KINGSBURG – Community food banks are experiencing a heightened demand for meals due in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting job losses created by California’s shelter in place orders.
In an effort to lend a hand, Golden State Farm Credit partnered with CoBank to donate a total of $20,000 to the following food banks: Central California Food Bank, Kings Community Action Organization, North State Food Bank and the Salvation Army Redding Corps.
“The contributions will provide relief to the local communities impacted by the pandemic,” Golden State Farm Credit’s president and CEO Rob Faris said. “All of the employees and volunteers at these organizations are amazing and creating positive change for those experiencing great hardship.”
Since California’s ‘stay-at-home’ mandate went into effect, food banks have seen a tremendous increase in demands. CCFB - which serves Fresno, Madera, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties - normally serves 280,000 people a month. Currently, they are experiencing a 50 to 100 percent increase in demand. CCFB reports that 25 percent of recipients are first-time users of their services.
In April, KCAO increased the number of distributions to Kings County from six deliveries per month to 18. The North State Food Bank, providing assistance to Butte, Glenn, Plumas, and Tehama counties has doubled the amount of food being dispersed and the Salvation Army Redding Corps is providing aid to twice the number of Shasta County residents than it served before the crisis.
Together, Golden State Farm Credit and CoBank donated $5,000 to each food bank for a total of $20,000. The donations will help sustain current food bank programs and allow these organizations to address the additional challenges that have arisen since the mandate was enacted.
CoBank Regional President Brendan Ronayne said the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for communities across the country.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for organizations like ours to step up and provide assistance where we can. CoBank is proud to partner with Golden State Farm Credit in these efforts.”
Kym Dildine, chief administrative officer of CCFB, said, “We are grateful for the support of Golden State Farm Credit, CoBank, and the greater agriculture community who continuously give of themselves to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Jeff Garner, executive director at KCAO said they are “able to reach more families in this unprecedented time,” because of the agencies’ support.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our communities, the Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank will continue to serve the needs of families. Golden State Farm Credit and CoBank have always been valued community partners and we appreciate their increased support during this crisis,” said Thomas Dearmore, community service manager for the Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank.
