Local food banks benefit from credit unions’ aid

Together, Golden State Farm Credit and CoBank donated $5,000 to each food bank for a total of $20,000. The donations will help sustain current food bank programs and allow these organizations to address the additional challenges that have arisen since the mandate was enacted.

CoBank Regional President Brendan Ronayne said the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for communities across the country.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for organizations like ours to step up and provide assistance where we can. CoBank is proud to partner with Golden State Farm Credit in these efforts.”

Kym Dildine, chief administrative officer of CCFB, said, “We are grateful for the support of Golden State Farm Credit, CoBank, and the greater agriculture community who continuously give of themselves to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Jeff Garner, executive director at KCAO said they are “able to reach more families in this unprecedented time,” because of the agencies’ support.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our communities, the Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank will continue to serve the needs of families. Golden State Farm Credit and CoBank have always been valued community partners and we appreciate their increased support during this crisis,” said Thomas Dearmore, community service manager for the Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank.