You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local election efforts falling short
0 comments

Local election efforts falling short

{{featured_button_text}}

The second local ballot count results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election are in and as the votes continue to be tallied, it appears neither local political effort is garnering enough votes to pass.

According to the Fresno County Elections office, there are still 31,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 2,000 conditional voter registration and provision ballots to be counted. The next results will be posted at 3 p.m. March 11.

Here are the results thus far:

Selma businessman Dwight Nelson’s proposal to establish gaming in his Legends restaurant’s banquet facilities needed 50 percent plus one vote to be approved. According to the Fresno County Elections Office website, of 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, of the 2,569 votes cast, 1,716 were 'no' votes and 853 were 'yes' votes. That results in 66.80 percent against the proposed ordinance.

Meanwhile, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District had a $17 million general obligation bond on the ballot. It was anticipated to generate $1,000,000 annually. If approved, it would have levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, include annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee. Funds would not go towards salaries.

The bond required 55 percent to pass, but as of 3 p.m. March 6, the bond had only 53.84 percent votes of the 'yes' votes in Fresno County.

The school's District lies in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.

Tulare County voters gave 230 'yes' votes, Kings County added 38 and Fresno County 1,152. That totals 1,895 in favor thus far, or 52.91 percent.

The ‘no’ votes were 1,395 in Fresno County, 235 in Tulare County and 56 in Kings County. That adds up to 1,686 'no' votes, or 47.08 percent.

Altogether, there were 3,581 votes on the bond.

The District had plans to make high school facilities improvements, repair/replace leaky roofs, improve computer and modern technology access for students and modernize/renovate classrooms, restrooms and school facilities with the funding.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
New Police Chief sworn in
Community

New Police Chief sworn in

  • Updated

SELMA – Selma’s new police chief was sworn in during the March 2 Selma City Council. City Manager Teresa Gallavan thanked Interim Chief Myron …

Floral Avenue ramp closure
Community

Floral Avenue ramp closure

  • Updated

SELMA – The Floral Avenue off-ramp off State Route 99 is scheduled to be closed for maintenance from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News