Local election efforts falling short

The second local ballot count results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election are in and as the votes continue to be tallied, it appears neither local political effort is garnering enough votes to pass.
According to the Fresno County Elections office, there are still 31,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 2,000 conditional voter registration and provision ballots to be counted. The next results will be posted at 3 p.m. March 11.
Here are the results thus far:
Selma businessman Dwight Nelson’s proposal to establish gaming in his Legends restaurant’s banquet facilities needed 50 percent plus one vote to be approved. According to the Fresno County Elections Office website, of 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, of the 2,569 votes cast, 1,716 were 'no' votes and 853 were 'yes' votes. That results in 66.80 percent against the proposed ordinance.
Meanwhile, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District had a $17 million general obligation bond on the ballot. It was anticipated to generate $1,000,000 annually. If approved, it would have levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, include annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee. Funds would not go towards salaries.
You have free articles remaining.
The bond required 55 percent to pass, but as of 3 p.m. March 6, the bond had only 53.84 percent votes of the 'yes' votes in Fresno County.
The school's District lies in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
Tulare County voters gave 230 'yes' votes, Kings County added 38 and Fresno County 1,152. That totals 1,895 in favor thus far, or 52.91 percent.
The ‘no’ votes were 1,395 in Fresno County, 235 in Tulare County and 56 in Kings County. That adds up to 1,686 'no' votes, or 47.08 percent.
Altogether, there were 3,581 votes on the bond.
The District had plans to make high school facilities improvements, repair/replace leaky roofs, improve computer and modern technology access for students and modernize/renovate classrooms, restrooms and school facilities with the funding.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.