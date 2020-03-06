Local election efforts falling short

The second local ballot count results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election are in and as the votes continue to be tallied, it appears neither local political effort is garnering enough votes to pass.

According to the Fresno County Elections office, there are still 31,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 2,000 conditional voter registration and provision ballots to be counted. The next results will be posted at 3 p.m. March 11.

Here are the results thus far:

Selma businessman Dwight Nelson’s proposal to establish gaming in his Legends restaurant’s banquet facilities needed 50 percent plus one vote to be approved. According to the Fresno County Elections Office website, of 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, of the 2,569 votes cast, 1,716 were 'no' votes and 853 were 'yes' votes. That results in 66.80 percent against the proposed ordinance.

Meanwhile, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District had a $17 million general obligation bond on the ballot. It was anticipated to generate $1,000,000 annually. If approved, it would have levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, include annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee. Funds would not go towards salaries.

