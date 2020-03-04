Local efforts falling short: Updates 3 p.m. March 6

The first, unofficial results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election are in and once the votes were tallied, it appears neither local political effort to garner enough votes to pass.

Friday, March 6 will be the last day to receive vote-by-mail ballots but they must be postmarked no later than March 3. Thus, there are still outstanding ballots.

The Fresno County Elections Office reports there are still 78,000 vote-by-mail and 2,000 provisional ballots to be processed. The next results will be posted at 3 p.m. March 6.

Here are the results thus far:

Selma businessman Dwight Nelson’s proposal to establish gaming in his Legends restaurant’s banquet facilities needed 50 percent plus one vote. According to the Fresno County Elections Office website, of the 1,855 votes cast, 1,252 were no votes and 603 were yes votes. That results in 67.49 percent against the proposed ordinance.

Meanwhile, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District had a $17 million general obligation bond on the ballot. It was anticipated to generate $1,000,000 annually. If approved, it would have levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, include annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee. Funds would not go towards salaries.