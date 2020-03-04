Local efforts falling short: Updates 3 p.m. March 6

The first, unofficial results for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election are in and once the votes were tallied, it appears neither local political effort to garner enough votes to pass.
Friday, March 6 will be the last day to receive vote-by-mail ballots but they must be postmarked no later than March 3. Thus, there are still outstanding ballots.
The Fresno County Elections Office reports there are still 78,000 vote-by-mail and 2,000 provisional ballots to be processed. The next results will be posted at 3 p.m. March 6.
Here are the results thus far:
Selma businessman Dwight Nelson’s proposal to establish gaming in his Legends restaurant’s banquet facilities needed 50 percent plus one vote. According to the Fresno County Elections Office website, of the 1,855 votes cast, 1,252 were no votes and 603 were yes votes. That results in 67.49 percent against the proposed ordinance.
Meanwhile, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District had a $17 million general obligation bond on the ballot. It was anticipated to generate $1,000,000 annually. If approved, it would have levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed property value, include annual audits and a citizens’ oversight committee. Funds would not go towards salaries.
The bond required 55 percent to pass, but as of March 4, the bond had 52.53 percent votes in favor.
The District lies in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
Tulare County voters gave 230 yes votes, Kings County added 38 and Fresno County 1,152. That totals 1,420 in favor.
The ‘no’ votes were 992 in Fresno County, 235 in Tulare County and 56 in Kings County. That totals 1,283 votes for a combined total of 2,703 votes.
The District had plans to make high school facilities improvements, repair/replace leaky roofs, improve computer and modern technology access for students and modernize/renovate classrooms, restrooms and school facilities.
