Local briefs

Chamber calls off Independence Day event
KINGSBURG – After much discussion, the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is cancelling this year’s Independence Day Celebration.
The event was scheduled for July 3.
In an emailed statement, the Board said the decision was made in light of the uncertainty surrounding the medical issues and directives regarding the novel coronavirus.
“[With] the fluid governmental guidelines and restrictions, and ultimately the health and safety of the public, we were left with only one reasonable course of action; that being to cancel the Independence Day Celebration,” the email read.
Free Meals for children over summer
SELMA – Free Meals will be provided for students 18 and under through Selma Unified District’s Seamless Summer Program.
Grab and Go Meals will be served daily from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at two sites, Jackson Elementary and Eric White Elementary, from June 8 through July 31.
For more information call Alexandra Carrillo at 898-6500, ext. 46513.
Calwater reminds of billing finance methods
California Water Service is reminding residents and businesses that there are a number of options regarding financing their water bill.
For customers who are facing financial difficulty, Cal Water offers a number of options available to help with their water bill, including payment extensions or payment plans. Both are interest-free. Additionally, residential customers may be eligible for other financial assistance. They may call (888) 734-0743 for details.
Service disconnections for nonpayment remain suspended.
For customers who are still working and able to pay their bill, they may do so either online at www.calwater.com, by calling (888) 734-0743 or their local Customer Center, or at Western Union pay stations.
Cox hosts webinar for local educators
Rep. TJ Cox will host a webinar with the Library of Congress at 3 p.m. May 21 for local educators.
The Library of Congress has millions of primary sources available for free online. Teaching with primary sources is a powerful way to help students engage with content, build their critical thinking skills, and construct knowledge.
“We should be making as many resources available as possible to our Central Valley educators who continue to deliver lessons remotely despite the ongoing public health crisis,” Rep. TJ Cox said. “The Library of Congress has an array of online tools that teachers can add to their skill set as online instruction continues in school districts throughout the Central Valley.”
This is an opportunity for educators in California’s 21st Congressional District to discover and discuss the most effective techniques for using Library of Congress primary sources in the classroom. Teaching strategies, outstanding primary sources, lesson plans, teacher resources, and current thinking on effective classroom practice are all open for discussion.
RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3cKT2ZM
Local nonprofits benefit from FPU effort
More than $100,000 has been raised in an effort coordinated by Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation to support faith-based nonprofits and community benefit organizations that are providing crucial value to the community, but which are small enough to be vulnerable to catching COVID-019.
CCT Executive Director Randy White created the Faith-Based Nonprofit Resilience Fund in early April after a CCT survey showed one in three small faith-based nonprofits in the Valley had to lay off or furlough staff and one in four said their existence would be threatened if shelter-in-place restrictions extended into May. Fresno’s shelter-in-place order, first established March 19, is set to expire June 1, and the state directive continues based on local conditions rather than a date.
“In some cases, these gifts will mean the difference between these organizations serving the community and having to furlough workers, or even close,” White said.
Benefiting organizations from Fresno, New London, Hanford, Kingsburg and Merced provide services to: human trafficking victims, foster care ministry, ministry with children and families in neighborhoods with concentrated poverty, community development projects that improve neighborhoods, rehabilitation for girls and women in recovery, street kids, motel kids and homeless people, job development for gang youth and job training for formerly incarcerated persons, ministry training for the next generation of leaders, food and clothing relief, GED and financial literacy training for vulnerable populations
CSUF President on state’s revised budget
FRESNO – As California’s governor released a revision for the 2020-21 State Budget, California State University, Fresno's President Joseph Castro described the update as “sobering although not unexpected.”
The initial budget revision will help guide the university as it plans for next year, however they won’t know their allocation until early fall since the State has delayed assessing tax receipts until August.
“We are grateful the governor’s May revision maintains Cal Grants for college students, including the grants for students with dependent children established last year. Continuing this initiative to prioritize affordability and access will be critical as more workers return to higher education and job training after losing a job.
“In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic has already affected Fresno State and its auxiliary organization budgets, including a significant loss of revenue in areas such as dining, housing, parking, athletics, Save Mart Center and other auxiliary operations, for an approximate $13 million loss of revenue for the current fiscal year.
“The University has already taken several proactive steps to reduce expenses in the midst of this crisis, including pausing events and travel, and halting non-critical searches for new hires. In addition, I have asked each vice president to develop a budget reduction plan for fiscal year 2020-21 in anticipation of more clarity around state funding in the coming months.”
Castro said CSUF remains “optimistic about enrollment for the next academic year.”
FTC warns of stimulus scams
The Federal Trade Commission is warning of unprecedented online scams as Americans are receiving $1,200 stimulus checks. The FTC has received 18,235 reports of fraud costing victims $13.44 million; Google reported it is blocking 18 million scam emails every single day; and 150,000 fraudulent stimulus check sites have already launched.
Here are five such scams to avoid:
1) Robocall scams: The scammer pretends to be the IRS and ask for your personal financial information. They will claim they need this to deposit the stimulus check into your account and will also ask for a fee to deposit said check. In reality, they want your information so that they can pretend to be you, claim the check for themselves. They can also drain your bank account of your funds with this information and will keep the fee for themselves with no check, in return.
How to Avoid: Do not give out any personal information. The government already has your information on file from when you filed your taxes. The stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into your account or you will get it mailed to your house.
2) Email and text scams: Scammers email or text you a link to click to receive your check. If you click on the link your electronic device will get plagued with malware and your information gets stolen.
How to Avoid: Do not click on any links that are emailed or texted to you. Again, the government already has your information and checks are either directly deposited or mailed.
3) Identity theft scams: If you have not received your stimulus check yet and the official IRS website says otherwise, it could be possible that you are a victim of identity theft. This means that a scammer has found a way to steal your information, like your SSN, and has claimed your stimulus check for themselves.
How to Avoid: If you believe to have been a victim of this kind of fraud, you can report it at https://identitytheft.gov/.
4) Google search scam: Scammers have created copies of the official IRS “Get My Payment” site and have updated their search engine terms so that people conducting Google searches for information find these fake sites. Once a person finds their site, they think it is the official IRS website and will enter their information.
How to Avoid: Do not go on any website to get your stimulus check unless it is an official .gov or .ca site and beware of being redirected to a website from a non-reputable news source.
5) Third-party stimulus check scams: Scammers have come up with their own stimulus check programs claiming that they can give you additional money along with the government. They will send you letters in the mail, put pamphlets on your car, or send an email or social media message trying to advertise their program. This happened to a man in Florida who claimed to have gotten an official-looking check of $3,000 mailed to him with a letter. Another example of this is a Costco relief program, claiming to help with groceries and money during this time.
How to Avoid: Only believe in the stimulus check programs announced by the government reported by reputable news outlets. If you cannot find it reported by reputable news outlets, it is s scam.
If you encounter a coronavirus scam, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1.
For information getting your stimulus check and if you are eligible, visit the legit IRS website, https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
