Loaded gun found on hotel visitors, 5 arrested

SELMA – Five Sanger residents visiting Selma found themselves arrested after Selma Police found a loaded gun in their car, according to a report sent by Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.
A call came in at 1:05 p.m. from the Super 8 Motel on the 3100 block of South Highland Avenue on July 5 that suspected gang members were causing problems and creating a disturbance.
The hotel is behind the Carl’s Jr. and McDonald’s on Floral Avenue, near Highland Avenue.
Selma Police arrived, contacted the group and it was discovered that one, Carlos Salazar, 18, was on probation and they were unwanted on the property.
“Due to Carlos Salazar being on probation, a compliance check was done of the vehicle that he arrived in,” Gomez said. A Glock handgun with a magazine loaded inside was found in the vehicle.
Also in the vehicle were Jonathan Neri, 19, Jazmin Ruiz, 18, Roman Esqueda, 20, and Cynthia Rodarte, 18, all of Sanger.
“All the subjects were found to be Sureno gang member associates out of Sanger,” Gomez said.
They were uncooperative and booked into Fresno County Jail under the charges of being in possession of a firearm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!